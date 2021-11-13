Don’t abuse the traffic law: 5 habits that can earn you fines

Having a National Driver’s License (CNH) involves a lot of responsibility and being part of the traffic is more complex than it seems. It’s not enough to have your and the car’s documentation up to date, and not exceed speed limits.

Simple habits can become unpleasant fines and then there is no point in complaining, as they are provided for in the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB).

1. USE OF CORRECTOR LENSES

If you are nearsighted, for example, there will be a sign on your CNH. When the vision problem is detected, it is indicated by the medical examination and there is a sign on the wallet. So even if you think you can drive without glasses or contact lenses, you’re putting yourself and others at risk.

If stopped at a blitz, the guard may contest and impose a very serious fine, which costs R$293.47 and earns 7 points on the CNH.

2. DRIVING WITH ONLY ONE HAND

Holding one hand to eat, drink or smoke while driving is not allowed. This conduct is characterized as a medium infraction and is typified in Item V of Article 252 of the CTB.

In other words: to eat or smoke and drive at the same time, the driver will have to leave only one hand on the steering wheel. It is an average infraction (4 points) and costs R$ 130.16.

3. CELL PHONE: TALK AND HANDLE

If you are caught by a traffic agent with your cell phone to your ear, you are committing a mean offense. As established in Item VI of Article 252 of the CTB, you will have to pay R$ 130.16 and will accumulate 4 points in the portfolio.

However, if the driver is caught handling the cell phone or typing a message at the wheel, the fine is even higher, as it is classified as a very serious infraction. The penalties provided for are the payment of a fine of R$293.47, plus 7 points in the medical record.

And that goes for any situation, even if you’re standing at a traffic light, for example. To use a smartphone, or even manage to enter an address in the GPS, it is necessary to park the vehicle.

4. STOP AWAY FROM THE CURB

The dreaded beacon for many novice drivers goes beyond a scratch on the wheels. If you park far away you are committing a minor offense, and if you park further away it becomes serious.

The rule is provided for in Article 181 of the CTB. Item II says: “Park the vehicle away from the sidewalk guide (50 cm to 1m)”. This one is light, costs R$ 88.38 and earns 3 points.

Item III points out that “Park the vehicle away from the sidewalk guide (+1m)”. In this case, it is a serious infraction, which costs R$ 195.23 and adds 5 points on the CNH. The latter still has the aggravating factor that provides for the removal of the vehicle, which can result in more costs.

5. DRIVE WITH ARM OUT

With expensive gasoline you can stop using the air conditioning and, with the heat, you can automatically put your arm out… It is not recommended for your safety and for your pocket.

By the gesture, you can be framed in a medium infraction, foreseen in Item I of Article 252 of the CTB.

in addition to the fines

If, unfortunately, you are fined for any of these occurrences, you can even contest it, but avoid committing the infractions. Some may even seem like the whim of the authorities, but there are grounds.

Cigarettes, for example, in addition to occupying one hand, can fall into or out of the car and cause a fire. On the other hand, driving with the windows open can make you susceptible to an assault and even cause greater trauma in an accident. Let me explain: if the car rolls over, your arm can go out of the frame and suffer more damage than if it were inside the car.

According to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the body that regulates road safety in the United States, eating and talking with the phone in the ear double the chances of a driver being involved in an accident.

While adjusting the rear view mirrors while the vehicle is in motion, something you should do before leaving the car, it increases by 10 times.

But nothing beats the danger of typing a text message at the wheel. NHtsa points out that the chances of being involved in an accident while writing on the smartphone are 23 times higher.

When it comes to wearing corrective lenses, you may not even know you need to. A study by the Brazilian Association of Traffic Medicine revealed that almost a third of Brazilian drivers and motorcyclists, equivalent to 20.7 million people, have a vision problem and need CNH restrictions because of this.

The biggest restriction is on corrective lens wear (code A restriction), with more than 20 million drivers unable to drive or drive if they are not wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses.

Second, with more than 332,000 cases, there are restrictions associated with monocular vision (code Z), currently excluded from the Contran Resolution that deals with medical restrictions.

In third place, with approximately 102,000 cases, drivers are unable to drive after sunset (code U).