Doria and Leite dispute the PSDB previews vote for vote

PSDB affiliates will choose, next Sunday, the 22nd, the party’s candidate to run for the Presidency of the Republic in the 2022 elections. and former mayor of Manaus (AM) Arthur Virgílio.

In the final stretch, the main opponents, Doria and Leite, — Virgílio runs outside — dispute the votes in several states and municipalities. The report found that federal deputies Célio Silveira (GO) and Rossoni (PR) should announce, this week, support for the governor of São Paulo.

The work of gaining support from toucans throughout the country is crucial to garnering the necessary votes within the four groups that make up the party’s primaries, which will be indirect and secret. According to sources linked to Doria’s campaign, the estimate is that the São Paulo native will have 70% of the votes. Leite’s team, in turn, speaks of 65% support in the party.

By the tucano format, 25% of the electorate make up the 565 mayors and 445 vice presidents. The 4,297 councilors and 272 state deputies, another 25%. Three governors, five vices, seven senators, 32 federal deputies and the national president, also represent 25%. Affiliates, the remainder (25%).

The candidate who achieves the absolute majority of the votes wins (result from group 1 + result from group 2 + result from group 3 + result from group 4). If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes in the caucuses, there will be a second round on the 28th.

According to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the party has 1,355,766 members, but only 28,574 thousand had registered until 6:00 pm last Thursday, in the application created by the legend for the dispute, a prerequisite for voting.

Pre-candidate campaigns assess that, in fact, adherence is below expectations. The expectation is that the number jumps to around 40 thousand people. “It’s not much, but it’s still more than what other parties will have as voters for their respective candidates,” Virgílio said.

Federal deputies and senators of the party will be able to vote in person in Brasília. On Sunday, the pre-candidates will be meeting in the federal capital to follow the vote with the objective of showing unity, regardless of the result, and dispel criticism that the preliminary elections divided the legend even further.

The PSDB previews were marked by accusations among the main pre-candidates, allegations of fraud, alleged hacking, disaffiliation of mayors and vices and threats of judicialization – the accumulated episodes show the difficulty of unity and rivalry between the country’s toucan leaders.

During the period, supporters of Leite filed a complaint that the São Paulo governor’s group had irregularly affiliated 92 mayors and vice presidents, with a retroactive date, to inflate the electoral college and thus gain more votes. The affiliations would have occurred after the deadline (May 31), according to the accusation, considered serious, made by the directorates of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Ceará.

The object was analyzed by the national presidency of the party, which determined the disaffiliation of the 92 members, which represented a defeat for the governor of São Paulo. Doria’s team denies irregularities and also requested an investigation against the affiliation of members of the RS, BA and MG directories — allies of Leite.

In the final stretch, Doria’s campaign evaluates the adopted strategy as positive and symptomatic. “We can dialogue with the party as a whole throughout Brazil and we had important expressions of support”, says Marco Vinholi, president of the party in São Paulo and secretary for Regional Development of the State.

“Our posture meant a lot in the process and, therefore, we see Doria as the majority. Following the governor, I could see that a democratic game was being played. In all events, he asked for a round of applause for the opponents, he didn’t attack”, he added.

The state governor’s side, however, disputes the São Paulo version and says that Doria made a maneuver outside the rules of the game. “Only noticing the fact that the PSDB of São Paulo itself affiliated 92 mayors after the deadline. This has been invalidated. It was tried, through candidacy to get more weighty votes, joining after the deadline, and this shows that it is not worth breaking the rules because the party itself made them go back and not count those votes”, said Daniel Trzeciak Duarte, second vice president of the PSDB of Rio Grande do Sul and federal deputy.

Outside of the controversies, pre-candidate Arthur Virgílio considers “the moments of heating up” as natural, but says that the criticism caused by the episodes that occurred during the caucuses, of division between the party, is not fair. “Divergence is the salt of the earth, it feeds us and makes us better. It takes humility, acknowledgment of experience, to set out on the positive and growth path for the party in the name of Brazil”, he defends.

Supports

Doria and Leite have gained important support in their respective states, but at the same time they have suffered abandonment in their own electoral strongholds. In São Paulo, it is the cases, for example, of councilor Aurélio Nomura, former leader of Doria in the São Paulo City Council, and of the mayor of Santo André, Paulo Serra, who support Leite.





In Rio de Grande do Sul, for example, Amadeu de Almeida and Aldo Silva, mayor and president of the Vacaria City Council, defend Doria. The assessment made by the president of the legislature of the municipality of Rio Grande do Sul is that Leite failed. “He didn’t look at the coreligionists, at least us. We need to try new horizons and, with Doria, I believe we will have a new and better future”, he said.