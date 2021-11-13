Doria and Leite exchange barbs about the support of the Tucana caucus for Bolsonaro and electoral viability under debate by the PSDB’s preliminary rulings

Former mayor of Manaus (AM) Arthur Virgílio and governors Eduardo Leite (RS) and João Doria (SP), pre-candidates for the presidency by the PSDB (Edit: Leonardo Albertino/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – The three PSDB pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 – Arthur Virgil, former mayor of Manaus (AM), and the governors Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul, and João Doria, from São Paulo – met again, this Friday (12), for another debate on the tucanas. The event this time was promoted by the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

As in the first debate, held just over a month ago by the Globo group, the support of a significant portion of the Tucana caucus in the Chamber of Deputies for agendas of interest to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was one of the themes of greatest tension between the pre-candidates. But this time, the tone was less cordial and the attacks between the candidates were more open.

Doria and Virgílio charged Leite for the support given by deputies Daniel Trzeciak (PSDB-RS) and Lucas Redecker (PSDB-RS) – the two who make up the Gaucho bench of the acronym in the legislative house – to the PEC dos Precatórios, which opens fiscal space for more than BRL 90 billion in the 2022 Budget with the limitation of payment of federal debts and a revision in the spending ceiling methodology. Of the 32 federal deputies of the party, 21 voted in favor of the matter in the second round.

“The seven PSDB deputies from São Paulo voted against [a PEC dos Precatórios]. They voted in favor of the Brazilian people and against this reprehensible practice proposed by the Bolsonaro government. The seven congressmen from São Paulo make São Paulo proud and the PSDB proud, since our party, by decision of its Executive, is an opposition party, not a party of adulation, and the seven congressmen from São Paulo cast the correct vote,” he said Pain.

“It doesn’t make any sense for the party that created the Fiscal Responsibility Law, with Fernando Henrique Cardoso, now to have dubious positions or positions to support the breaking of the ceiling and the breaking of the Fiscal Responsibility Law. For the same reason, Dilma Rousseff had her impeachment declared by Congress itself”, he continued.

In the reply, Leite highlighted his position in defense of fiscal responsibility – an agenda dear to toucans – and called attention to a bill sent to the state’s legislative assembly, instituting a spending ceiling and the economic reforms carried out by his administration over the past few years .

“Our responsibility for the accounts is known. We turned the game around for a state that was unable to pay the bills and that, today, in addition to paying the bills, makes the biggest investments in recent times. But, João, I wanted to know: there are other deputies who support you on our bench and who voted in favor of the proposal. Do you consider them irresponsible and inconsequential?” he asked.

“The three PSDB parliamentarians you command in Rio Grande do Sul voted with the Bolsonaro government – ​​in fact, they have been doing this for several months, it is not new, it is not just to that extent. And the three congressmen who coordinate his campaign, respectively Aécio Neves (MG), Paulo Abi-Ackel (MG) and Rodrigo de Castro (MG) not only voted in favor of the Jair Bolsonaro government, but Rodrigo de Castro guided the parliamentarians so that vote in favor of the government, in favor of this despicable measure of breaking the spending ceiling. Therefore, I answer for the state of São Paulo and you answer for Rio Grande do Sul”, replied the paulista.

The Gaucho, in turn, said that he does not “command” the party’s federal caucus, that his job is to convince lawmakers and that his leadership is exercised “into Rio Grande do Sul.” “Joao just talked about the deputies he commands. This makes the difference in our type of performance clear. I don’t command deputies, I try to convince with arguments, and I’ve always convinced them to do the right things and in the right way”, he replied.

At another moment, Virgílio also questioned Leite about the position of the two deputies from Rio Grande do Sul. “I heard your discussion with João Doria and I was not convinced, because you are a leader, if you lead the state bench, you have to lead the federal bench as well. Not convinced. What fits most now is self-criticism. Don’t let them smack their pocketbook reputation. That’s not fair and it’s not worthy of you, your comrades or your party,” he said.

Electoral viability

During the debate, Leite also drew attention to the voters’ rejection of the São Paulo governor. Search PowerDate, published in late October, showed that 59% of respondents said they would not vote for Doria at all. In the case of Milk, it was 54%.

“What we have to discuss here is each one’s style and electoral viability. For example, there in Manaus, you (Arthur Virgil) failed to elect his successor as mayor. I elected my successor in the city of Pelotas. João lost in the city of São Paulo, where he governed, in the election for governor. I won the election with 90% in the city of Pelotas. This electoral capacity that the PSDB has to perceive in the candidates that are here, who are able to communicate with the population and win elections”, he argued.

“Your defeat score is different from mine,” countered Doria. “I’m here as governor-elect of the state of São Paulo, regardless of the number you observed, and mainly because we like dialogue, constructive dialogue. I don’t run away from dialogue, I don’t want to be palatable, I want to be trustworthy. I want to fight for my country, I want to fight for the PSDB, I want to fight for the people. I don’t want to be convenient. Convenience generated what we are seeing there: Bolsonaro and those who make bad politics in defense of personal interests, electoral interests, spurious interests. It is the defense of chloroquine, not the vaccine. I was there at the front defending the vaccine, he was there in Dubai, as he was also in China looking for the vaccine, the same one that was applied to millions of people in his state of Rio Grande do Sul, here, in the Northeast, in the North, throughout the country”.

The exchange of barbs between the candidates continued: “John, this is what is happening. I am not debating whether this rejection is fair or unfair, but it is a fact, and it makes it difficult for the PSDB to communicate with the population in an election that already has two extreme poles and we have to present a sensible alternative and of reasonableness”, insisted Leite.

“I know you have reason to be tense and even a little nervous. And I understand that. But here we won the election with Bruno Covas, of grateful memory. He won the election here, he was the successor in the city of São Paulo. If we had been poorly evaluated, Bruno would not have been elected mayor of the city of São Paulo, I would not have been elected governor of the state of São Paulo. Its accounting in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is a little different from the accounting in the state of São Paulo. In three years, I won two elections, with Bruno Covas, and now with Rodrigo Garcia, and we will continue to win”, countered Doria.

The battle between Doria and Leite takes place on multiple fronts. Two weeks ago, the PSDB’s National Executive suspended the participation of 92 mayors and deputy mayors for alleged membership fraud by the São Paulo directory. The accusation was made by allies of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, who claimed that there was a maneuver in the records of dates to make the group able to vote in the caucuses.

In the debate this Friday (12), Leite accused Doria of constraining mayors and councilors of the party in São Paulo to vote for São Paulo in the caucuses, including using government agreements with city halls as a bargaining chip. The Gaucho also mentioned the resignation of the housing secretary of the capital of São Paulo, Orlando Faria, who declared his vote for him, and the alleged suspension of the membership of councilors in the interior of the state who would not vote for Doria.

“I know you’re nervous, that you’re tense, but about the city of São Paulo, later I’ll give you Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB)’s phone number and you call him and ask. He is the mayor of the city of São Paulo, I am the governor of the state of São Paulo. I prefer to talk about programs for Brazil”, replied the São Paulo native.

“If there’s any tension of mine here, you can be sure [que] it’s the tension of seeing my party, which I’ve been a member of for 20 years, eventually being subject to constraints to vote in a caucus. This really makes me tense, nervous and worried about the PSDB that I represent and forged myself. We joined the PSDB 20 years ago, coincidentally, but I only knew you were affiliated when you came to run. And I was there in the militancy, helping our party to form and I don’t accept that there is any kind of constraint on voting in these caucuses”, stated Leite.

Amid the successive exchanges of accusations between the two candidates, Virgílio asked for a broader debate: “But let’s not talk about city hall. I would like to ask you if you could nationalize the debate and not stay in this story of Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. Let’s talk about Brazil”. The appeal had no effect and the national discussion prevailed in just two blocks of questions directed to the three candidates.

The tucanas are scheduled for November 21 and can go to the second round (November 28) between the two most voted candidates if none of them surpasses 50% of the votes. In voting, the electorate is divided into four groups, each with a unit weight of 25% of the total valid votes. Are they:

I) Affiliated to the party;

II) Mayors and Deputy Mayors;

III) Councilors, state and district deputies;

IV) Governors, vice-governors, senators, federal deputies, former presidents and the current chairman of the party’s National Executive Committee.

In the case of groups I, II and IV, the votes attributed to each candidate are divided by the total number of voters for each, and the results are multiplied by 0.25.

Group III is divided into two subgroups, with equal weight. In this case, the votes attributed to each candidate are divided by the total number of voters in each subdivision and then multiplied by 0.125. At the end, the sum of the two categories is made.

