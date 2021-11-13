Earth’s inner core may not be fully solid

Environment

The maps show the location of earthquakes (red symbols) and the corresponding antipode seasons.

Earth core study

The deepest hole ever drilled by man is little more than 12 km deep in the earth’s crust, which is about a third of the way to the mantle.

But the Earth’s core is far below, at about 5,100 km, which means that we can only study it indirectly, using seismic waves, and come up with theories.

The most accepted theory today proposes that the Earth’s core measures about 6,800 km in diameter, but is divided into an outer core, a fluid layer 2,400 km thick, and an inner core, a solid semi-spherical portion, formed by a mixture of iron and nickel.

But this solidity of the inner core is now being questioned by Rhett Butler (University of Hawaii at Manoa) and Seiji Tsuboi (Japanese Agency for Marine-Terrestrial Science and Technology).

The two geologists used the traditional seismic wave technique to study the Earth’s core, but they did so judiciously to ensure they were isolating as much as possible the effects of the core, not other layers of the planet.

Inner core with pasty layer

Butler and Tsuboi used data from seismometers directly opposite where each earthquake was being generated, which involved five pairs of stations to cover broadly the inner central region of the planet: Tonga-Algeria, Indonesia-Brazil and three between Chile-China.

“In stark contrast to the homogeneous soft iron alloys considered in all terrestrial inner core models since the 1970s, our models suggest that there are adjacent regions of hard, soft and liquid or pasty iron alloys in the upper 240 kilometers of the core. internal,” said Butler. “This imposes new restrictions on the Earth’s composition, thermal history and evolution.”

Such a thick, pasty or liquid part of the inner core has important consequences for the dynamics at the boundary between the inner and outer core, particularly for the generation of the Earth’s magnetic field.

“Knowledge of this boundary condition of seismology may enable better predictive models of the geomagnetic field, which serves as a shield and protects life on our planet,” said Butler.

The pair now plan to include their new data in larger models to see what changes result in the characteristics of the Earth’s geomagnetic field.

Discoveries about the Earth’s core

The idea that the Earth’s core could have different layers was already gaining strength. Other recent research, for example, had shown the possibility that the Earth’s core was softer than previously believed,

The data obtained from opposite sides of the planet by Butler and Tsuboi, however, allowed us to establish that it may not be a “softening” of the entire inner core, but only of one of its layers.

It has also recently been discovered that the Earth’s core is growing asymmetrically.

