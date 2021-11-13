Electricity bills will rise 21% in 2022 due to a leak in the water crisis, predict Aneel – Economy

Rising energy prices, added to the rise of fuels and cooking gas, are the factors that most affect inflation in the country (photo: Paran News Agency)

The increase in the price of the electricity bill will not give consumers respite next year. The readjustment that official documents from the government and the electricity sector itself forecast will exceed 20% in 2022, a rise that will further boost inflation and erode citizens’ income.

The newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” had access to an internal document from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) issued on Friday, 5, in which the regulatory body makes a projection on the financial impact of the current water crisis have on the electricity bill throughout the country, due to the measures that were adopted to guarantee the energy supply. The tragic conclusion.

“Our estimates point to an average tariff impact scenario in 2022 of around 21.04%”, says the text. Considering data from Aneel itself, the readjustment accumulated this year for residential consumers alone reaches 7.04%, that is, the projected increase for next year practically triples the 2021 high. In 2020, the average increase was 3 .25%.

In recent months, each energy consumer has covered the heavy cost of the so-called “tariff flags” on a monthly basis, an extra fee that is included in the electricity bill to pay for the operation of thermal plants, which are much more expensive than hydroelectric plants. This has happened because of the lack of rain and the emptying of the main reservoirs in the country.

One of the main reasons for making this monthly charge to the consumer is to prevent these bills from being paid later, in the annual adjustments, as happened before. It so happens that not even the tariff flags have managed to cover the current gap.

After analyzing the energy generation projections and estimated costs – including information from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) -, the technical area of ​​the regulatory agency concluded that, until April 2022 , the “best estimates” point to a gap of RS 13 billion, “after discounting the forecast of revenue collection from the tariff flag at the level of water scarcity in the period”, that is, the highest level of collection of the extra fee.

The activation of everything in the country’s thermal power plant is not the only factor that explains the financial gap in the electricity sector and that it will have to be paid off by the citizen. Another bill estimated at an additional R$9 billion to be paid by the consumer comes from the “simplified” energy contracts made by the government in the past month. It is a “reserve energy” that will be delivered from May of next year, to provide more security and avoid rationing.

The readjustments are also driven by the increase in energy imports, through contracts signed with Argentina and Uruguay. As tariff adjustments are made annually by Aneel, after analyzing the costs of each energy distributor in the country, the percentage increase varies from state to state.

The rise in the price of energy, together with the rise in fuel and gas, are the factors that most affect inflation in the country and are devastating the population’s income, because their impacts are widespread in all types of consumption, whether by families or companies.