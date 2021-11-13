





Electricity bills will rise 21% in 2022, predicts Aneel Photo: Wagner Souza / Futura Press

The increase in the price of the electricity bill will not give consumers a break next year. The readjustment that official documents of the government and of the electric sector itself foresee is greater than 20% in 2022, a high that will further boost inflation and erode the citizen’s income.

O state had access to an internal document from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) issued on Friday (5) in which the regulatory body makes a projection on the financial impact that the current water crisis in the country will have on the electricity bill throughout the Country, due to the measures that were adopted to guarantee the energy supply. The conclusion is tragic.

“Our estimates point to an average tariff impact scenario in 2022 of around 21.04%”, says the text. Considering data from Aneel itself, the increase accumulated this year for residential consumers alone reaches 7.04%, that is, the projected increase for next year practically triples the 2021 high. In 2020, the average increase was 3 .25%.





Thermal in the State of Rio; energy generated in these plants is more expensive than that of hydroelectric plants. Photo: GNA/Disclosure/Estadão

In recent months, each energy consumer has paid the heavy cost of the so-called “tariff flags” on a monthly basis, an extra fee that is included in the electricity bill to pay for the activation of thermal plants, which are much more expensive than hydroelectric plants. This has occurred because of the lack of rain and the emptying of the main reservoirs in the country.

One of the main reasons for charging the consumer monthly is to prevent these bills from being paid later, in the annual adjustments, as happened before. It so happens that not even the tariff flags have managed to cover the current gap.

After analyzing the energy generation projections and estimated costs – including information from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) and the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE) – the technical area of ​​the regulatory agency concluded that, by April 2022 , the “best estimates” point to a gap of RS 13 billion, “after discounting the forecast of revenue collection from the water scarcity level in the period”, ie, the highest level of collection of the extra fee.

The activation of every thermal plant in the country is not the only factor that explains the financial gap in the electricity sector, which will have to be paid off by the citizen. Another bill estimated at over R$9 billion to be paid by the consumer comes from the “simplified” energy contracts made by the government last month. It is a “reserve energy” that will be delivered from May of next year, to provide more security and avoid rationing.

The readjustments are also driven by the increase in energy imports, through contracts signed with Argentina and Uruguay. As tariff adjustments are made annually by Aneel, after analyzing the costs of each energy distributor in the country, the percentage increase varies from state to state.

The increase in the price of energy, added to the rise in fuel and cooking gas, are the factors that most affect inflation in the country and massacre the population’s income, because their impacts are widespread in all types of consumption, whether by families or companies.