Embraer: FAB contract reduction is a setback, but the market is no longer betting on the company’s Defense area – Economy

The decision of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) in reduce the purchase contract for the KC-390 Millenium military freighters, produced by embraer, was a bucket of cold water for the Brazilian company, which had been recovering from a setback suffered last year. In April 2020, the Boeing announced the closing of negotiations to buy the commercial aviation division from Embraer, a US$4.2 billion deal.

With the covid crisis and the end of the deal with Boeing, the shares of the Brazilian aircraft maker melted 55% in 2020. However, significant cuts in spending, which included the layoff of 2,500 employees, and news from advance in the “flying car” program (Technically called eVTOL, which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) Embraer’s shares soared 175% on the Stock Exchange in the year to date until Thursday, when confirmation came that the FAB, its historic partner, would reduce your purchases.

The contract signed between Embraer and the FAB in 2014 provided for the purchase of 28 freighters in ten years, for R$ 11 billion in updated values. According to the document, there was a possibility for the government to reduce the order by 25%, that is, to 21 units. In April of this year, however, alleging budget restrictions, the Air Force announced its intention to keep only 15 units.

The negotiation between the government and the company dragged on for seven months until, on Thursday, the commander of the FAB, Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, informed the state that there was no consensus. The government justified the decision to revise the contract by citing budget restrictions. The purchase of Gripen fighters, manufactured by Swedish Saab in partnership with Embraer, however, it did not suffer any cuts.

Although the negotiation has been known since the beginning, the end of the conversations moved the market. Embraer shares retreated 4.44% on Friday.

A market analyst heard by state, however, highlighted that the fall in shares could mean an opportunity to invest in the company. According to him, Embraer’s Defense area, which was responsible for 18.3% of revenues in the third quarter of this year, is not seen as having great growth potential.

“Of course this news (of the reduction of contracts) is not positive, but we think it ends up being marginal. What supports Embraer’s share price, where we think the company’s future growth is, is eVTOL,” said the analyst, who preferred not to be identified. “We see today that it is already great if the Defense area stops consuming cash,” he added.

The KC-390 Millennium project is one of the largest ever developed by the company. So far, however, apart from the Brazilian government, only the Portuguese and Hungarians have purchased aircraft of the model. An industry executive heard by the report highlighted that, for the company to advance in sales, the country needs geopolitical strength.

shopping in the future

For military personnel, the cut determined by the Air Force Command may not resist time or logic or common sense. This is because the FAB needs large cargo jets to fulfill its daily mission, that of serving remote areas of Brazilian territory, providing assistance in crisis situations, and taking assistance to critical points in the country.

Heard in different units and bases, FAB officials, including two brigadiers, considered the crisis with the manufacturer caused by the unilateral alteration of the contract as “noise of the moment”. “We need to settle the accounts. The accounting does not close”, he told the state one of the Force’s financial planners. However, nothing prevents new and different orders for the KC-390 from being placed.

The FAB transport command has already received four planes. There are 11 more to deliver, a process that will take between three and five years. Halfway through, in 2022, there will be elections.

Among the military, no one sees a break between the Air Force and Embraer, considered until today, even after privatization, as a kind of technology, development and industrial production agency for the Force. Nor do they agree with the thesis that the available resources are being directed towards the program of new F-39 Gripen fighters, which begin shipping in early 2022. “It’s about independent accounts and negotiations.” For a former member of the High Command, Embraer has acquired a global dimension, “it has commitments with its shareholders and investors – therefore, it really needs to protest in the face of a serious decision such as cutting orders for the KC-390”.

At an average reference cost of UR$85 million, the Millenium is the most advanced medium freighter (capacity of 26 tons) in production.