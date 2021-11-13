The opening of the show by the duo Maiara and Maraisa, which took place on Friday night (12) in Apucarana, in the North of Paraná, was marked by great emotion. The sisters opened the first performance after Marília Mendonça’s death with a video in honor of the singer, and, through the images projected on the screen, the “Patroas” were able to sing together, once again.

In the recording, before singing together, the three leave a message.

Marília says: “We’ve never appreciated that wonderful sensation of being side by side, human warmth so much”. Later, Maiara says: “We know we’re still going to miss some pieces” and Marília concluded: “But we persist and believe, because it’s not just a show, it’s life that can’t stop. The past is already there. if it’s gone, the future has already arrived and only those who live life make it present”. Watch:

Emoção marks the first show of the duo Maiara and Maraisa

Before her performance in Paraná, Maiara posted a video on Instagram in which Marília’s uncle and the singer’s producer appear, who also died in the plane crash. “For you guys… For you guys… FDS Apucarana’s first show”, wrote the singer.

The duo Maiara and Maraisa and singer Marília Mendonça developed the “Patroas” project. The joint work of the sertanejas was launched in October this year and they would go on tour in 2022 to tell the story of their friendship, which began when they were still dedicated to songwriting, almost 10 years ago.

The show in Apucarana was the first after the death of Marília Mendonça, which took place on the 5th of the month, after a small plane crashed in a waterfall near Caratinga (MG), about 300 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. Its producer, Henrique Ribeiro, his uncle and advisor Abicieli Dias Filho, the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Junior, and the copilot, Tarcísio Viana, are also among the victims.

This weekend, Maiara and Maraisa also have shows in Santa Catarina and São Paulo.