Employee will be able to use food stamps in more restaurants

Workers who receive food stamps from companies will be able to use their cards in a greater number of restaurants. Changes in the rules for the benefit, published on Thursday (11) in a decree of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, make room for the card to be used in any establishment that receives payments of this type, and not just in those accredited with a specific brand .

The novelty will only start being valid in 2023, 18 months from now. This is the time that card companies will have to adapt to the changes that, in practice, represent the opening of the market.

The expectation is that the new rules may increase competition, since establishments authorized to receive payments via food stamps will be able to serve any brand.

If a worker has an Alelo card, for example, he will be able to pay for meals at a restaurant that accepts other brands, such as Sodexo, Ticket and VR. For the worker to use their credits, the establishment simply accepts payment in meal vouchers.

Food stamps will follow the same rule

Workers who receive credit through food stamps will also be able to use the funds in more establishments. They will be able to buy food in supermarkets, butchers, grocery stores and other produce that receive food stamp payments, regardless of the brand.

In note to the UOL, the ministry also clarified that it will be possible, with the new rules, to carry out credit portability between the brands. This means that it will be possible to transfer credits from one card to another, with a different brand.

Purchase of food only

The new rules maintained the employee’s obligation to use the card to pay for meals or food in general. This means that it is still prohibited to use food stamps to buy alcoholic beverages in supermarkets, for example.

According to the ministry, the changes brought about by the ordinance aim to place the worker at the center of the program, giving more freedom to use the credits in different establishments.

Simplification of Standards

Changes in food and food vouchers are linked to the Worker’s Food Program (PAC), whose rules were updated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

On Wednesday (10), in a ceremony at Planalto, president Jair Bolsonaro and minister Onyx Lorenzoni signed the Consolidation of the Infralegal Labor Regulatory Framework.

This consolidation, according to the ministry, brought together in 15 norms more than 1,000 decrees, ordinances and labor normative instructions in force.

In addition to the PAC, the norms deal with matters related to the work portfolio, professional learning, professional and union registration, time attendance and inspection, among others.

One of the measures was to make official the possibility of using new technologies to control the working hours of workers, such as through specialized software.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the published norms will be re-examined every two years.