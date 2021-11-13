Enem 2021: Inep servers denounce ideological pressure in the test formulation process | Enem 2021

Officials at the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) claim that suffered psychological pressure and veiled surveillance in the formulation of the National Secondary Education Examination (And either) 2021, to avoid choosing controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government.

They did not detail which questions were excluded from this year’s assessment, claiming that all information about the Banco Nacional de Items (the collection from which the contents for Enem are taken) are confidential.

The organ’s president, Danilo Dupas, denies the accusations (read more below).

The complaints were reported to deputies of the Parliamentary Education Front, which intends to put to a vote next week in the Chamber’s Education Committee a request for a public hearing to detail the facts.

On Wednesday (10), one of the members, the Professor Israel Batista (PV-DF), filed a complaint against President Dupas with the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic.

The document mentions that they were reported by the municipality’s employees: “ideological censorship in the Enem test items” and “serious signs of (…) political-ideological criteria, by prohibiting certain themes and agendas”.

There are no details on what these clues might be.

To g1, two resigners (of the 37 who asked to resign from their functions at Inep in recent days) confirmed that there was a climate of intimidation and fear in the preparation of the evaluation. On condition of anonymity, one of them states:

“Some topics were left out because they would displease the president – in a logic that we don’t know, in criteria that we don’t know. These criteria were never mentioned. It’s all veiled.”

At Enem 2020, the question that compared the salaries of soccer players Neymar and Marta, for example, was criticized by President Bolsonaro, but was not considered “controversial” behind the scenes.

2 of 2 Questão do Enem addressed the salary difference between Neymar and Marta — Photo: Reproduction Questão do Enem addressed the salary difference between Neymar and Marta — Photo: Reproduction

Until the last update of this article, Inep had not manifested itself. On Tuesday (9), at the Education Committee of the Chamber, Dupas denied that there had been any interference in the formulation of Enem or episodes of bullying and intimidation of servers (video below).

G1 in 1 Minute: President of Inep says that Enem and Enade will occur ‘normally’

Federal deputy Felipe Rigoni (no party), who is also a member of the Mixed Parliamentary Education Front, says he heard from servers that “ideological surveillance” is not restricted to Enem issues, but also to certain cases of bullying.

“Some employees are on sick leave because of this,” he declares. Testimonies of former servers to the g1 corroborate the statement.

These complaints even motivated a protest by Inep officials on November 4: they reported “lack of technical command” in the planning of Enem and “a climate of insecurity” in the autarchy.

Days later, the crisis worsened when 37 civil servants resigned from their positions and mentioned the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management” and the episodes of moral harassment.

Congress wants explanations about resignations at Inep

This Friday (12), the Association of Inep Servants (Assinep) announced that it will deliver to the National Congress and the control bodies a “document of complaint containing reports of institutional harassment and moral harassment”.

In the podcast “O Subject”, Maria Inês Fini, former president of Inep, referred to the same episodes. He said that, “clearly, the [atual] management did not know how to conduct Enem”.

“We always wanted to know if there was interference and ideological censorship in the evidence items, and it’s confirmed now. They [os servidores que pediram exoneração] they can’t take it anymore, they want to be heard.”

Listen to the full podcast.

Voltage after technical note

In June of this year, a technical note to which the g1 had access, issued by the Basic Education Assessment Board (Daeb), explained the entire Enem quality control process:

accreditation of qualified employees;

technical-pedagogical review of each question;

pre-tests to calibrate the difficulty levels;

and validation by contract teachers.

Pre-approved questions are part of the Banco Nacional de Items and may be part of subsequent editions of Enem.

According to one of the servers heard by the g1, this clarification of all the existing technical precautions bothered Inep, which “no longer had arguments to change the questions, other than the ideological one”.

From that point on, employees came under more pressure, says the source, on condition of anonymity. “[A pressão] it was so strong that they [os servidores] started ‘seeing ghosts’ and ended up changing questions out of fear.”

It is not possible to know what these questions were, because everything relating to the National Bank of Items must be kept confidential. The virtual environment in which this data is registered is of restricted access.

The official guide used for the preparation, review and assembly of Enem advocates, since 2010, that “controversial approaches to topics” are avoided. According to officials, it was only during the Bolsonaro government, however, that this determination opened up to subjective and biased interpretations.

In October, the server team questioned Inep, in a document obtained by g1, to understand what criteria are taken into account when considering an issue as “controversial”. There have been no precise clarifications so far, according to sources heard by the report.

Criticism of Enem and ‘intervention’ threats

During the Bolsonaro government, there were episodes of criticism of Enem issues (for ideological reasons) and attempts to interfere in the content of the test.

In 2018, Bolsonaro protested a question by Enem about the dialect of gays and transvestites (pajubá) and even said that he would try to “learn” the content of the exam in the following year.

In 2019, Inep created a commission to carry out a “transverse reading” of the issues that make up the National Bank of Enem Items. The aim was to “check the relevance to social reality” of the questions.

At the time, “O Globo” revealed, for example, that the term “dictatorship” would be replaced by “military regime” in an item in the Languages, Codes and their Technologies test.

In 2020, a question about salary differences between soccer players Neymar and Marta drew the president’s disapproval. At the time, he stated that the test had “ridiculous” issues.

After that, it was the turn of the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to talk about having prior access to Enem. He backtracked after criticism of “censorship”.

In June 2021, Folha de S.Paulo had access to documents that revealed the intention of the Ministry of Education (MEC) to create a permanent commission for the ideological review of the test. The plan was not implemented after the negative repercussions.

In October, the Federal Public Ministry recommended that Inep not create an “ideological commission”, considering that the “supposed ideological neutrality of the proposal, in fact, may hide a set of ideas contrary to the pluralism of ideas and freedom of expression”.

O g1 he found that, in response to the MPF, Inep said on October 8 that it “has no intention of creating the commission” and that, therefore, “is complying with the recommendation” of the organ. The position is under analysis by the Public Ministry.

Outsourcing the pool of issues:

Also this year, in August, a document revealed that Inep is studying the possibility of outsourcing the formulation of Enem questions and the “calibration” of the test’s difficulty levels.

Officials fear that the institute will lose control of the composition of the tests and will not be able to prevent interested parties from obtaining “illicit advantages” by participating in the composition of the questions.