Engines of the plane from the accident with Marília Mendonça arrive in MG for inspection

The two engines of the King Air C90-A, a Pec Táxi Aéreo plane that crashed while carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people on board, arrived this Friday (12) at the IAS Aeronautical Park, in Minas Gerais, to be forensiced. The information has been confirmed to CNN by Renato Rafael, general manager of the Pratt Whitney Center of Excellence, the engine manufacturer.

However, the start of work was delayed after indecisions about the final destination, according to Fervel Auto Socorro, the company responsible for removing the wreckage. According to official information, the engines’ first destination would be the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa), in Sorocaba, São Paulo.

Soon after, the destination became the Aeronautical Services Center (CSA), in Goiânia. However, hours later, the route was again diverted to Brasília. Finally, the engines returned to Belo Horizonte, capital of the state where the accident happened.

The first destination of the engines, the CSA is 1.2 thousand kilometers from the accident site. The site is certified by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) for expertise, but is not authorized by the engine manufacturer, Pratt Whitney. The IAS Aeronautical Park, the final destination of the equipment, is less than 300 kilometers from the place where the plane crashed.

THE CNN questioned Cenipa why the engines have gone from one state to another and is waiting for a return.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) states that investigations are ongoing, both with the scheduling of hearings and expertise. Cenipa, on the other hand, informed that it will not release further notes on the progress of the expertise, except in relevant cases.

Other parts of the plane arrive in Rio de Janeiro

With the exception of the engines, the wreckage of the plane that crashed with the singer and songwriter arrived this Tuesday night (9) in a hangar at Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, for the investigation to be carried out. For the specialist in risk management, Gerardo Portela, the ideal would be for all the components of the plane to be inspected in the same place.

“When you do the accident reconstruction, you try to recreate everything that happened, and find out, for example, which part of the plane hit the ground first. Therefore, it is always better that the entire fuselage and the engines are checked together. Separating the components is bad, but it’s not an impediment either,” said the expert to CNN.