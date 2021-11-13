Enjoei (ENJU3) has a 185% increase in loss in the 3rd quarter of 2021, with expenses on the rise

Enjoei IPO (Cauê Diniz/B3)

SAO PAULO — Enjoei (ENJU3) reported its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of BRL 23.256 million, an increase of 185% compared to the loss reported in the same quarter of last year, which had been BRL 8.147 million .

The impact came from general and administrative expenses, up 106%, as a result of the increase in salaries and charges (+117%), due to collective bargaining and an increase in headcount, in addition to the higher line of depreciation and amortization (+68%) and high in technology services, which is the heart of the business (+295%).

The adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the period was also in the red, at R$ 17.274 million, 269% worse than the R$ 4.617 million of a year ago.

Net revenue, however, grew 16% in the comparison between the third quarter of 2021 and the same period last year, reaching R$ 25.913 million.

The company justifies the increase by reducing the rate of the Tax on Services (ISS): “with the company’s head office moving to Barueri/SP, in July, we had a decrease in this rate by 3.0 percentage points, from 5% in São Paulo to 2% in Barueri”.

The financial result for the period analyzed went from red to blue, with R$ 4.895 million.

There was also an increase in the cost of services provided (CSP), which reached R$ 18.8 million in the quarter, against R$ 13.9 million a year ago.

In terms of accesses, Enjoei celebrates a total of 141 million total visits on the platform, 29% more than registered in 2TRI20.

Unique visitors also grew: 36% to 30 million users.

New sellers increased to 180,000, 20% more than the similar quarter of 2020; with 3.7 million new items on the platform, an increase of 13%.

However, at the other end, there was a fall. With a 19% reduction in marketing expenses, there were 9% fewer new buyers, to 166 thousand.

Finally, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV, gross volume of goods) reached R$199.1 million in the quarter, a 46% growth over the previous year.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related