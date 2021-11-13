Enjoei has a net loss of R$ 28.1 million in the 3rd quarter

The digital platform I got sick (ENJU3) presented a deterioration in its balance sheet in the third quarter of 2021, with the net loss jumping from BRL 6.4 million, in the same period last year, to BRL 28.1 million.

Despite this, the company celebrated operational growth, with the increase in transactions carried out by recurring users. Compared to the same quarter last year, there was a 44% increase in transactions from users who made six purchases or more.

As a result, these users represented 53% of all transactions carried out.

“Our company’s greatest asset is the ability to make people fall in love with it and use the platform on a recurring basis. Users who come to Enjoei like it and end up becoming our greatest marketing tool”, says Tiê Lima, CEO and co-founder of the marketplace.

Enjoei recorded a GMV (Gross Goods Volume) of R$199 million, a result positively influenced by the deals closed by recurring buyers, and 46% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

See the release: