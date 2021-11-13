Enjoei registers a 90% increase in loss with rising expenses and falling buyers | Companies

THE I got sick registered a net loss of R$23.2 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 90% compared to the loss registered in the same period of 2020.

Net revenue advanced 16% in the quarterly comparison, to R$ 25.9 million. According to Enjoei, the revenue benefited from the reduction in the ISS tax rate, due to the change of the company’s headquarters to Barueri (SP).

The company’s gross volume of merchandise (GMV) totaled R$199 million, up 46%. The number of new sellers was 180,000, an advance of 20% compared to funding in the third quarter of last year.

The number of new buyers, however, fell 9% year-on-year to 166,000. Enjoei claims that the result reflects the 19% drop in marketing expenses.

The general and administrative expenses more than doubled, to R$14.7 million. According to the company, the result is due to the increase in salaries and charges, due to collective bargaining and the number of employees, in addition to higher levels of depreciation and amortization.