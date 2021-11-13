Entities charge government solution for energy price

Institutions representing the country’s energy consumers demand effective measures from the government to resolve what they call the financial chaos in the sector.







Bolsonaro promises to suspend the red flag on the electricity bill Photo: Wagner Souza / Futura Press

The coordinator of the energy program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Clauber Leite, claims that the government has failed to present a plan that avoids deficits like the current one. “The path to yet another unsustainable solution is set, and this we see with the news of the leak that will remain for the electricity sector, after this indiscriminate activation of thermal plants. We had already warned of the risk of a new loan to be taken on behalf of consumers , and it seems that we have one more element to go in that direction,” he said.

The president of the Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers (Abrace), Paulo Pedrosa, draws attention to the average cost of thermal plants, three times higher than normal. “Abrace has been warning its associates for a long time about the explosion in the cost of energy for the next year. Only in relation to System Service Charges (ESS), thermally contracted emergencies and the Energy Development Account (CDE) can surpass the price of R$ 130 per megawatt-hour in 2022, when it should not exceed R$ 40”, he says.

“It’s almost the cost of new energy. It’s important to tackle the root of the evils that affect the electricity sector. The wrong price of energy drains the reservoirs and then charges consumers dearly to refill them.”

COSTS

The technical area of ​​the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) concluded that, until April 2022, the “best estimates” point to a gap in the order of R$ 13 billion, an amount that already discounts what will be charged to the consumer through the so-called tariff flags – an extra fee included in the bill to cover the costs of thermal plants.

The activation of thermal plants, however, is not the only factor that explains the financial gap in the electricity sector. Another bill, estimated at over R$9 billion, which will be paid by the consumer, comes from the “simplified” energy contracts made by the government last month. It is a “reserve energy” that will be delivered from May of next year, to provide more security and avoid rationing.

IMPORT

The readjustments are also driven by the increase in energy imports, through contracts signed with Argentina and Uruguay. As tariff adjustments are made annually by Aneel, after analyzing the costs of each energy distributor in the country, the percentage increase varies from state to state.

Calculations by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) indicate that the increase in the price of electricity will result in a drop of R$ 8.2 billion in GDP this year, compared to what would have occurred without the energy crisis.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.