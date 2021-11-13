Erotic crepes in the shape of a penis and vulva amuse young people who frequent Rua Augusta, in downtown São Paulo | São Paulo

Known as the national capital of gastronomy, the city of São Paulo began experimenting, in August, with a new type of food: Erotic Food, or Erotic Food.

Like in Lisbon, Portugal, crepes in the shape of a penis and vulva are offered in São Paulo in a container on Rua Augusta, in the center, and are a joy to the different tribes that frequent the region.

The genitalia-shaped crepes from “Assanhadxs Erotic Food” were brought to Brazil by shopkeeper Gislene Silva, 53, and her partner, electronics engineer Marcos Afonso, 49.

Click here to share this news on WhatsApp

Click here to share this news on Telegram

1 of 8 The crepipis and crepepekas from “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 The crepipis and crepepekas from “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

“I have long wanted to leave engineering aside and open my own business. Gigi had seen that these crepes existed in France and we started to mature the idea, which took about ten months to import the machines and open the container. It’s a bold proposal, but a lot of fun for us, at all stages”, said Marcos Afonso.

“We tried to open a LGBTQI+ store, selling bracelets and other items, but we realized that food was the most popular item. I wanted something that was different from what is offered here in the food trucks that share space with us. Then came the crack…”, says the merchant.

Opened by Brazilians in Lisbon, the erotic crepe shop has a queue before opening hours

2 of 8 Educator Gislene Silva, 53, owner of “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, on Rua Augusta, Center of São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 The pedagogue Gislene Silva, 53, owner of “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, on Rua Augusta, Center of São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

The “Assanhadxs” menu consists of four options of sweet or savory crepes, which can be filled according to the customer’s desire. Nicknamed “crepipi” and “crepepeka”, they are made with crepe dough recipes created by the couple themselves.

“Before opening the business, we tested several different types of dough at home to give the format a firmer texture. We mixed traditional crepe with various types of products, until we found a nice solution with cheese bread dough for crepepeka, in addition to puff pastry for crepipi”, said Marcos Afonso.

3 of 8 Menu of “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, which offers erotic crepes in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Menu of “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”, which offers erotic crepes in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Among the products that have the most output are sweet or salty penises, decorated with sesame or confectionery and granulated at the end of the glans.

The reason for the success of the products on social networks, according to the owner of the business, is related to the taste, not to the public that frequents Rua Augusta.

“I think crepipi attracts more attention because of the fillings and decoration at the end, which kill more hunger and attract more attention”, says Gigi Silva.

4 of 8 Student Giulia Aquino, aged 18, tastes the chocolate crepepeka from “Assanhadxs Erotic Food” and registers the scene on Instagram. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Student Giulia Aquino, aged 18, tastes the chocolate crepepeka from “Assanhadxs Erotic Food” and registers the scene on Instagram. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

According to the business owners, the success of erotic crepes is in the “word of mouth” of the customers, who never stop trying the novelty without first taking a fun photo to post on social networks.

“It’s a very ‘unstampable’ product. Customers are always posting and tagging us. And customers often appear wanting to try the product because they saw it on social networks or somewhere in the world, through the internet”, says the engineer.

The crepipis on Rua Augusta are 16.5 centimeters long and are very stuffed inside, with a value of R$ 25. The crepepekas cost R$ 15 and have two options: molhadinha, buttered, or peludinha, with sweet confections, granulated chocolate or sesame.

5 of 8 Friends Tamiris Rosseto, Chi Machida and Renata Louzada try crepes on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Friends Tamiris Rosseto, Chi Machida and Renata Louzada try crepes on Rua Augusta, in São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

About the fact that the crepe format generates criticism among the more conservative groups, who do not see fun in the novelty, Gigi Silva has the answer on the tip of his tongue:

“I see it as a big joke, since everyone has a vagina and a penis. We have to deconstruct this ghost that it is a private thing and that it should only be dealt with in intimacy. Thanks to God, here on Rua Augusta the staff is more relaxed and faces everything in a very good mood. But just yesterday a family with two children passed by. They tasted, took pictures and played. It proves that the badness is in the head, not in the taste,” he said.

6 of 8 The “Assanhadxs Erotic Food” store, which sells erotic crepes in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 The “Assanhadxs Erotic Food” store, which sells erotic crepes in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Gigi Silva says that everyone in her family knows about the new venture and loves it. Among friends there are also many orders for parties and bachelor parties for brides and grooms.

“When we were in the test phase of the recipes, we put the family to try. The brother-in-law, the son-in-law, the brothers. Everyone went home to test our recipes. I think it was at home that we were sure that maybe our product would finally have a satisfactory output”, commented Marcos Afonso.

“People love it. Place an order, indicate it to friends. And we are enjoying being able to have fun and earn some money to make a return on our investment”, said Gigi Silva.

7 of 8 Actress Bruna Tourão, 26, is a customer at the crepe store in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Actress Bruna Tourão, 26, is a customer at the crepe store in downtown São Paulo. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

O g1 he talked to some of the store’s customers who bought the crepes and most of them really enjoyed the novelty.

“I think it’s great. These are different things. We are not very used to seeing this. And I think it’s amazing because, hey, everyone has it, right? So, what’s the problem with you eating what we have?!” said 26-year-old actress Bruna Tourão. She ate a hazelnut-and-strawberry crepipi.

“I ordered the chocolate crepepeka because it’s cheaper and cheaper… It’s like a very tasty muffin. It’s worth it for the taste and because it’s something different. We don’t eat it every day, right? At least not in this format… So, it was quite worth it”, said student Giulia Aquino, who went to try the novelty together with her boyfriend Rafael.

8 of 8 Educator Gislene Silva, Gigi, prepares a crepepeka at “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 The educator Gislene Silva, Gigi, prepares a crepepeka at “Assanhadxs Erotic Food”. — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

The criticisms were made by friends Tamiris Rosseto, Chi Machida and Renata Louzada, who made curious observations about the products.

“Despite the great flavor, I think that, to be more faithful, the crepipi needed to be crooked to the left or to the right”, joked data analyst Tamiris Rosseto.

“It was the best crepipi I’ve ever tasted. The thickest and the one that gave me the most trouble to eat. But I think that instead and everything being the same size, it could be some bigger, some smaller… The lips also bigger or smaller “, joked the tattoo artist Renata Louzada.

Regarding criticisms made of the association of food with genitals, the target audience of the business thinks the treats are absolutely normal.

“We are born naked, right?! We have a preconception about nudes and sexual organs. So what’s the problem with you eating a sex organ-shaped crepe? I think it’s a closed-minded crowd. It is innovative and very normal for me”, stated Bruna Tourão.

“Some people give a lot of value to something silly, there’s no reason… It’s just food. Being tasty is what matters”, said Renata Louzada.