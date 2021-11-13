Estimated 21% readjustment for the electricity bill in 2022 will be the biggest in 7 years – Savings

BRASILIA – Institutions representing all consumers of energy of the Country demand effective measures from the government to solve the financial chaos that takes over the sector. The coordinator of the energy program of the Brazilian Institute of Consumer Protection (Idec), Clauber Leite, says that the government has failed to present a plan that avoids financial gaps like the current one.

“The path to yet another unsustainable solution is set, and this we see with the news of the leak that will be left for the electricity sector, after this indiscriminate activation of thermal plants. We had already warned of this risk of a new loan being taken on behalf of consumers and it seems that we have one more element to go in that direction”, he said.

“There is a need for modernization in the sector. A palliative solution, such as a loan to cover this gap, only resolves the raise for next year, and rolls the debt over to the following years. It is not possible for us to resort to this solution, until the bleeding is stopped, which is the vulnerability of the electricity sector to a water and climate crisis”, he said.

O state had access to an internal document from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) in which the regulatory agency projects an “average tariff impact in 2022 of around 21.04%”, due to the measures that were adopted to guarantee energy supply. Considering data from Aneel itself, the increase accumulated this year for residential consumers alone reaches 7.04%, that is, the projected increase for next year practically triples the 2021 high. In 2020, the average increase was 3 .25%.

In the evaluation of Idec, the climate changes, which affect the rainfall regime, should be incorporated into the planning and operation of the sector, with the increase of more renewable sources in the electricity matrix.

the president of Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers (Embrace), Paulo Pedrosa, draws attention to the average cost of thermal plants, three times higher than normal. “Embrace has been warning its associates for a long time about the explosion in the cost of energy for the next year. Only in relation to System Service Charges (ESS), thermal plants contracted for emergencies and the Energy Development Account (CDE) may exceed the price of R$130 per megawatt-hour in 2022, when it should not exceed R$40″, he explains . “It’s almost the cost of new energy. It is important to tackle the root of the evils that affect the electricity sector. The wrong price of energy depletes the reservoirs and then charges consumers to refill them.”

Calculations performed by National Confederation of Industry (CNI) point out that the increase in the price of electricity will result in a fall of BRL 8.2 billion in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, compared to what would have occurred without the energy crisis.

For 2022, estimates the CNI, the loss forecast reaches R$ 14.2 billion due to the energy cost. “This year, household consumption will be reduced by R$7 billion, exports will have losses equivalent to R$2.9 billion, and the impact on employment will be less than 166,000 jobs,” stated the CNI.

In 2021, the industrial GDP, which includes extractive and transformation industries, public utility industrial services and construction, should be reduced by R$ 2.2 billion compared to what would have occurred without the increase in the cost of electricity. The GDP of the manufacturing industry alone will be R$1.2 billion lower this year.