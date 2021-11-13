Event to honor health professionals in the fight against Covid-19 will be held in Brusque

The Department of Health of Brusque will hold the Victory Day event to honor health professionals who were on the front lines of fighting the pandemic. The event will be held on November 25th.

According to the folder, the idea for the celebration came after the advance of vaccination in Brusque. As the general director of health, Camila Pereira, the intention is to demonstrate the recognition of the management with whom she was daily in this battle.

“Those were very difficult days, with many uncertainties, fears. We learned as the situation was established and our dedicated professionals were essential for us to have a more stable situation today. Thinking about the exhaustion, the fatigue, the effort, we decided to have a day of homage and recognition for them”, he said.

time and place

The Victory Day will start at 7pm and will take place at the Multiuso Arena. According to the secretariat, the event will follow sanitary safety protocols, with alcohol spraying, use of masks and social distance.

Invitations are being distributed to participants. In addition to the municipal health network, professionals who were on the front lines of hospitals in the city will also be invited. In addition to them, entrepreneurs and managers who acted in the pandemic.

