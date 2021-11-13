Ex-participant of ‘MasterChef Brasil’ dies at age 30

Event producer and cook Roger Fernandes died last Thursday, 11, at the age of 30. He became known for participating in ‘MasterChef Brasil’ in 2017.







Roger Fernandes participated in MasterChef in 2017 Photo: Disclosure/Band

The news of the young man’s death was released by family and friends on social media. Currently, Roger lived in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Thank you, Rogério, for the privilege of being your sister. You weren’t just a brother, you were my half and I know we’re still going to sing that little song together that only we know. See you soon, my love,” wrote Larissa Fernandes, Roger’s sister.

Roger’s colleague at ‘MasterChef Brasil’, Natália Clementin also made a point of leaving her tribute on social media.

“The good ones die young. And Roger was a c***** guy, treading an incredible path with his talent. May God welcome you there with open arms, may your family be comforted with the certainty that you were loved by all of us. One day we’ll meet, my handsome. Go in peace,” he declared.

Roger was part of the fourth season of the Band’s gastronomy reality show and ended up being the third eliminated after not pleasing the judges with a dessert.