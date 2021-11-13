Exercise works to prevent prostate cancer | health

Prostate cancer is a tumor that affects the prostate, a gland located below the bladder that surrounds the urethra. Estimates point to approximately 66.12 new cases per 100,000 men, in addition to being the second leading cause of cancer death in men in Brazil. There are some factors that can increase a man’s chances of developing prostate cancer, including: age, family history of cancer, overweight and obesity, as men with high body weight are at higher risk of developing prostate cancer.
+ Aerobic exercise for prostate cancer prevention and treatment
Pilates is one of the activities that can contribute to the maintenance of regular exercise, a prevention factor against prostate cancer — Photo: Istock Getty Images
Among the factors that most help to prevent prostate cancer are: having a healthy diet, maintaining adequate body weight, practicing at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, not smoking and avoiding alcohol consumption.
According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), physical activity promotes the balance of hormone levels, reduces gastrointestinal transit time, strengthens the body’s defenses and helps maintain adequate body weight, thus contributing to cancer prevention .
The practice of constant physical exercise is essential for a healthy life; therefore, it’s important to do something you enjoy. Pilates as a physical activity is a complete modality that works on muscle strength, balance, concentration and stretching, in addition to offering exercise with low impact on the joints. With so many benefits, pilates has different levels of difficulty, managing to evolve according to the student’s development, and can become a dynamic and challenging practice.
