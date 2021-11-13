Exports of chicken and pork have already brought in BRL 50 billion in the year

Brazilian exports of chicken and pork, considering all fresh and processed cuts, have already totaled 4.8 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2021. Were sold 3.8 million tons of chicken and 1 million tons of pork, 10.45% and 13.4% above the volume registered in the same period of the previous year, respectively

In cash, these exports add up to US$ 8.5 billion, US$ 6.3 billion for chickens and US$ 2.2 billion for pigs, an amount that corresponds to almost R$ 50 billion, when converted to the national currency. according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) this week. Values ​​rose by 25.1% and 21.5%, respectively.

Just last month, exports of Brazilian chicken meat increased 24.2% compared to the same period last year, and pork exports, 11.9%. The revenue, however, had a much greater growth jump, as the prices of the two meats also increased in 2021: 25.1% for the chicken sector and 11.9% for the swine industry.

Largest customers in Brazil

China appears as Brazil’s biggest customer in the year, both in terms of purchases of chicken and pork. Between January and October this year, the country imported 550,000 tonnes of chicken meat, slightly below the 564,000 tonnes purchased in the same period last year, but in October alone, imports were 2.5% higher, with 51.2 thousand tons. In relation to pork, the Chinese have already purchased, in the 10 months of this year, 481.9 thousand tons, 13.9% more than in the same period last year, which totaled 414,000 tons.

In October, the Chinese imported 51.2 thousand tons of chicken and 481.2 thousand tons of pork. In October last year, they had purchased 49.9 thousand tonnes of chicken meat and 415,000 tonnes of pork, 2.5% and 13.9% less, respectively.

In the list of the main importers of chicken meat, Japan appears as the second most relevant market for the sector. In October alone, they imported 47.2 thousand tonnes, 60.4% more than in the same period last year. Next comes the United Arab Emirates, with 43,600 tonnes, an increase of 108.1% compared to October last year.

Among the biggest buyers of pigs, the highlight goes to Chile, which last month increased its purchases by 56.5%, with 52.5 thousand tons, Japan, with 11.3 thousand tons (+19.1%) and the United States, with 9,700 tons, 43.4% more than in October 2020.

Luís Rua, director of markets at ABPA, explained that, in the case of chicken, what motivated the increase in exports was the greater demand in new markets. Some countries that are also suppliers of the product face outbreaks of avian influenza disease, the bird flu, and Brazil has the status of a disease-free country.

For pork, the sanitary status has also weighed heavily. “The sanitary status of Brazilian pork production has been a competitive differential on the international market,” he said.

He explained that, in this case, the occurrence of the African swine fever disease (PSA), which affects China and countries in Central America, encourages purchases of Brazilian meat, which has not registered this disease since 1983. According to the ABPA, in 2021, pork exports are expected to reach an unprecedented 1.1 million tons.