F1: Band team highlights Hamilton’s “spectacular lap” in classification

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second, but 0.438 behind his rival in the fight for the world title. “Four tenths at Interlagos is a lot. It was a very big advantage, bigger than we expected. I expected a closer Red Bull”, stated Felipe Giaffone.
Special guest of the Formula 1 weekend in Brazil, Rubens Barrichello spoke about the reaction from the stands after Hamilton took the lead. “What a great comeback. And the public is hopeless: Lewis talks about Ayrton Senna, he brings the memory, he brings the color of Brazil on his helmet… The fans are with him”.
THE band broadcasts the sprint standings this Saturday. The short-term race defines the starting grid of Sunday’s São Paulo GP (it’s worth remembering that Hamilton changed the engine and will lose five places after the sprint).
Grid:
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin (Haas), George Russell and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).