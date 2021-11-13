‘Facing death is terrible’, Marieta Severo vents about Covid-19 · TV News

Marieta Severo vented about her experience when she was diagnosed with Covid-19. In an excerpt from the interview with Pedro Bial released this Friday (12), the interpreter of Noca in Um Lugar ao Sol, who is part of the group at risk of the disease, shared the feeling of when she was hospitalized: “Facing death is terrible,” he defined.

“It’s that encounter that no one wants to have. I recovered, with some sequels, but I’m a survivor among those more than 600,000 dead,” added the 75-year-old actress in Conversa com Bial. She was diagnosed with the disease in December 2020, when she was recording the nine o’clock soap opera.

The veteran also shared her reaction on the testimonies of the relatives of victims of Covid-19 in the CPI on Pandemic, in the Federal Senate: “That was overwhelming”.

In August, she also followed the struggle of her husband, Aderbal Freire, who had a stroke. “I entered a very large area of ​​shadows and I can say that fiction saves, not only those who watch it, but those who do it”, reported Marieta.

“Vó Noca occupied an absolutely precious space in my life during the pandemic, with everything I went through”, highlighted the actress when commenting on her character in Lícia Manzo’s serials.

The interview with Marieta Severo will be shown in the next edition of Conversa com Bial, which will air in the early hours of Friday (12) to Saturday (13), after Jornal da Globo.

Check out an excerpt from the program:

