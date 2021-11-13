Famous former MasterChef Brasil participant dies and causes sadness

the cook Roger Fernandes, who participated in the MasterChef Brazil, gives band, in 2017, died in this Thursday (11), at 30 years old. The news was revealed by family and friends of the ex-competitor of the reality show. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The event producer and cook, who was part of the fourth season of the Band’s program, lived in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul. He also studied law and worked as an event producer and DJ in the city of Rio Grande do Sul.

Roger’s sister, Larissa Fernandes, made a farewell post on Instagram. “Thank you, Rogério, for the privilege of being your sister. You weren’t just a brother, you were my half and I know we’re still going to sing that little song together that only we know. See you soon my love“he declared.

Who also lamented the loss of the boy was Natália Clementin, who participated in the Band’s gastronomic reality show.

“The good ones die young. And Roger was a c***** guy, treading an incredible path with his talent. May God welcome you there with open arms, may your family be comforted with the certainty that you were loved by all of us. One day we’ll meet, my handsome. Go in peace“, she wrote.

In the Band attraction, Roger was the 3rd eliminated from the attraction after presenting a wrong dessert, according to judges Erick Jacquin, Paola Carosella and Henrique Fogaça.

MasterChef back in 2022?

The current season of the show has all episodes recorded. With an eye on the 2022 schedule, Ana Paula Padrão, Erick Jacquin, Henrique Fogaça and Helena Rizzo, in addition to the production of the gastronomic reality show, are eagerly awaiting an important decision by the Band.

So far, there is no definition of the new MasterChef studio. The Band is looking for a production company in São Paulo to produce the reality show outside its premises, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, in recent weeks.

The final of the current edition is scheduled for December 14th. On the 21st and 28th of the same month, the Band promises two specials of the attraction: one for Christmas and another for New Year.

