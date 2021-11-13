Farce in Nicaragua – Opinion

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won his fourth consecutive term with 75% of the vote in an election with 65% turnout. The official narrative contrasts with the more than one hundred detained in degrading conditions after the 2018 protests.

According to the organization Urnas Abiertas, abstention would have exceeded 80%. The Gallup institute pointed out that 65% of Nicaraguans would vote for any candidate outside Ortega’s orbit. But they didn’t have that option. Ortega faced bionic opponents from satellite parties. Rather, it eliminated the three opposition parties, jailed seven candidates and obliterated outside observation.

After leading the Sandinista revolution against dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, Ortega held power until 1990, and returned in 2007. More than radicalizing his socialist origins, he followed the nepotist precedent of the Somoza dynasty, installing his wife in vice presidency. It extinguished the independent press and controls the Parliament and the courts. The economy, one of the poorest in the Americas, has shrunk since 2018 after losing financial support from Venezuela. Protests erupted and more than 400 people were killed.

Countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala follow this path, co-opting the judiciary, installing puppet prosecutors, purging the opposition, eliminating the free press and expelling human rights organizations.

Today, their populations have little to expect from their Latin American neighbors. The president of Mexico, the main influence in the region, remains silent on these authoritarian maneuvers and disrespects the rule of law at home. In Brazil, the best democratic forces are consumed in the resistance to the authoritarianism of its president. In opposition, the PT, whose leader, Lula da Silva, leads the intention to vote for the presidency, celebrated the “great popular and democratic demonstration” in Nicaragua, in reference to the electoral farce. The PT, which usually celebrates the “democracy” of Cuba and Venezuela, says it will follow with the Sandinistas on a “construction path” that will serve “as an example to the world”.

European Union diplomacy described Nicaragua as “one of the worst dictatorships in the world”. US President Joe Biden said the elections were a “pantomime” and will use diplomatic and economic tools to support Nicaraguans. But Europe is far away and Biden is vulnerable amidst gut-wrenching conflicts in the US.

These weaknesses are one more, not less, reason for the international community to mobilize multilateral pressures against Central American authoritarian escalation. In the case of Nicaragua, the US applied sanctions to several leaders. The Organization of American States should not hesitate to suspend the country’s participation. Internally, the Sandinista alliance with business is deteriorating, and the protests of 2018 show that the people are ready to give a stop if given the conditions. The history of the Somozas guarantees that Ortega’s dictatorship may not last much longer. But it is necessary to do everything possible to shorten it.