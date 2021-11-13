Farm 13: Tiago discovers Tânia Mara’s unfollow live, and is shocked with a possible reason: “No kidding”; watch

True time! Tiago Piquilo was eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” this Thursday (11), and was surprised to discover that, outside, he took an unfollow from Tânia Mara. In “Cabine de Descompression”, with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, the singer spoke a little more about his affair with the artist, and also echoed his passage through rural reality.

The former pawn was asked by interviewers about a person who might have stopped following him because of the reality show. Tiago soon imagined that it could be Tania. “She has already stopped following and followed several times. But this is a sign… Actually, me and Tania, we weren’t dating. We were getting closer, getting to know each other more. But also on the day I came here, we had an indifference that was very uncomfortable. So for me, I got into that uncertainty of what could happen“he said.

Selfie, then, revealed that some conversations between Tiago and Aline Mineiro could have something to do with the unfollow. “Oh, no kidding… Now you’ve left me with a flea behind my ear. Inside, so much is said, talked, played, anyway“, he fired.

Tiago was eliminated with just 26.87% of the vote, in a rogue against Sthe Matos and Dayane Mello. One of the public’s complaints about the singer was the lack of positioning in many situations, which he doesn’t agree with. “I have a clear conscience. Where I had reason to express myself, I expressed myself“, he said.

“People talk a lot about placement, but it’s a placement that doesn’t last two days. I think they don’t take a position there… I always thought that if I was going to position myself, I would take it seriously. One day the person is calling the other’s mother a mare, and in three days they’re hugging. I see it more as a strategy than a positioning.“he opined.

The ex-pawn himself, however, didn’t come up with any plans in mind. “Those fancy strategies that you do, no, I didn’t bring them. I’ll be me, what my heart tells me I’ll do. But, from the moment you enter there, it’s already a strategy… I didn’t expect it to stay this long“he revealed. Watch: