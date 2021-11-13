Fátima Bernardes celebrates Túlio’s birthday with daughter, in-laws and parents

Fátima Bernardes, 59 years old, celebrated the birthday of her boyfriend, the federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (PDT-PE), accompanied by her daughter Bia Bonemer, her in-laws, Nádia and Ricardo, and her parents, Amâncio and Eunice.

In an Instagram post, the presenter made a statement to her boyfriend and joked that he remains her “favorite role model”.

“Happy birthday, love. May you keep your eyes shining in everything you do. May you continue to accept being my favorite model doing the poses I suggest (photos 1, 2 and 3), having fun with the poses you invent (photos 4 and 5) May you get to know the world With me, of course (photos 6 and 7) And may the new cycle be full of achievements (photos 8 and 9) I’ll be here for you to always recharge your energies (photo 10). I love you,” wrote Fatima.

The politician also commented on the celebration on his Instagram. In the publication, Túlio thanked friends and family for their affection.

“With my parents, girlfriend, in-laws, stepdaughter and my Volkswagen Beetle. At least his miniature. Thanks to friends and family for the messages of affection,” he said.

Yesterday, the presenter celebrated the arrival of her boyfriend. “It’s arrived! Exhausted, but it’s arrived. And tomorrow [hoje] he has a birthday!”, said Fátima.