FC 2021 Hat: See two technical tips per position for round #32 of the fantasy game | tips

FC 2021 Hat: See two technical tips per position for round #32 of the fantasy game

Weverton (Palm Trees) – C$ 15.13

  • Won seven SGs in 17 games and made 47 saves
  • Face Fluminense, who have shown difficulty scoring goals

Adversary: Fluminense, in Maracanã

Walter (Cuiabá) – C$9.05

  • Must be required against Corinthians, away from home
  • Comes from great performances. Average of the last three away games: 8.17 points

Adversary: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena

Víctor Cuesta (International) – C$7.47

  • Waiter defender: has already given four assists
  • Has 40 tackles and 10 SGs conquered in 28 matches

Adversary: Athletico-PR, in Beira-Rio

João Victor (Corinthians) – C$8.73

  • Average of one foul committed every two games
  • He has already made 63 tackles and won the SG in 10 matches

Adversary: Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena

Saravia (International) – C$8.40

  • Even without a goal and an assist, he has a high average score: 4.39
  • Commits, on average, more than three trips per game

Adversary: Athletico-PR, in Beira-Rio

Fagner (Corinthians) – C$12.54

  • Fullback with more fantasy tackles: 90 out of 28 games
  • Average of 3.96 points

Adversary: Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena

  • Shine in the last two home matches, with 9.80 and 8.40 points
  • Face Sport, which is coming off two defeats and four goals conceded in both matches

Adversary: Sport, in Castelão

Gustavo Scarpa (Palm Trees) – C$ 16.61

  • Assists leader at Cartola FC 2021: already 11 passes for goals
  • He also scores his goals: there were four in matches valid for the game

Adversary: Rio de Janeiro, in Maracanã

Marine (Santos) – C$18.70

  • Despite not being the Marinho of yesteryear, it still has a good basic average: 5.45 points per game
  • Myth back? Disenchanted in the last round with 14.50 points

Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly

Ricardo Bueno (Youth) – C$ 10.02

  • Face Chapecoense, who has the most leaked defense in the competition
  • He has scored five goals and averages 6.86 points per game

Adversary: Chapecoense, at Arena Condá

saturday 11/13
Atlético-GO x Santos
America-MG x Guild
International x Athletic-PR
Bragantino x Fortaleza
Corinthians x Cuiabá

Sunday 11/14
São Paulo x Flamengo
Rio de Janeiro x Palmeiras
Ceará x Sport
Chapecoense x Youth

Will not be valid for Cartola
Bahia x Atlético-MG