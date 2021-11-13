FC 2021 Hat: See two technical tips per position for round #32 of the fantasy game | tips

The market for round #32 is open until 4:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!
Weverton (Palm Trees) – C$ 15.13
- Won seven SGs in 17 games and made 47 saves
- Face Fluminense, who have shown difficulty scoring goals
Adversary: Fluminense, in Maracanã
Walter (Cuiabá) – C$9.05
- Must be required against Corinthians, away from home
- Comes from great performances. Average of the last three away games: 8.17 points
Adversary: Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena
Víctor Cuesta (International) – C$7.47
- Waiter defender: has already given four assists
- Has 40 tackles and 10 SGs conquered in 28 matches
Adversary: Athletico-PR, in Beira-Rio
João Victor (Corinthians) – C$8.73
- Average of one foul committed every two games
- He has already made 63 tackles and won the SG in 10 matches
Adversary: Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena
Saravia (International) – C$8.40
- Even without a goal and an assist, he has a high average score: 4.39
- Commits, on average, more than three trips per game
Adversary: Athletico-PR, in Beira-Rio
Fagner (Corinthians) – C$12.54
- Fullback with more fantasy tackles: 90 out of 28 games
- Average of 3.96 points
Adversary: Cuiabá, at Neo Química Arena
- Shine in the last two home matches, with 9.80 and 8.40 points
- Face Sport, which is coming off two defeats and four goals conceded in both matches
Adversary: Sport, in Castelão
Gustavo Scarpa (Palm Trees) – C$ 16.61
- Assists leader at Cartola FC 2021: already 11 passes for goals
- He also scores his goals: there were four in matches valid for the game
Adversary: Rio de Janeiro, in Maracanã
Marine (Santos) – C$18.70
- Despite not being the Marinho of yesteryear, it still has a good basic average: 5.45 points per game
- Myth back? Disenchanted in the last round with 14.50 points
Adversary: Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly
Ricardo Bueno (Youth) – C$ 10.02
- Face Chapecoense, who has the most leaked defense in the competition
- He has scored five goals and averages 6.86 points per game
Adversary: Chapecoense, at Arena Condá
saturday 11/13
Atlético-GO x Santos
America-MG x Guild
International x Athletic-PR
Bragantino x Fortaleza
Corinthians x Cuiabá
Sunday 11/14
São Paulo x Flamengo
Rio de Janeiro x Palmeiras
Ceará x Sport
Chapecoense x Youth
Will not be valid for Cartola
Bahia x Atlético-MG