Fenae demands summoning of those approved in the 2014 event

Through a note published on the category portal, the National Federation of Caixa Personnel Associations (Fenae) collected nominations from those who passed the 2014 competition (Caixa competition). According to the association, the call remains slow.

In August, the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies (SEST) authorized the summoning of another three thousand approved in the last contest, held in 2014.

The authorization was given through Ordinance No. 10,070, published this Thursday (19/8), which increased the table from 84,544 to 87,544. See details below:

In addition, a new cash contest, which is in progress, with a thousand vacancies for People with Disabilities (PCD).

According to Fenae, Caixa did not summon half of the 3,000 advertised vacancies. The category claims that, in data obtained by them for the month and October, the agency had 85,772, corresponding to 1,772 less than the 87,544 vacancies that were authorized.

According to the president of Fenae, Sergio Takemoto, Caixa’s staff is suffering a reduction and, therefore, the agency needs to carry out contracts quickly, at the risk of compromising assistance to the population.

Here, the rule is different: whoever stands still will lose. Get moving and participate in Direction’s Black November. The best possible price for the Unlimited Subscription, as a result of the partnership between the Director and QConcursos.

Caixa Contest: tests for PCD recorded almost 25% abstention

The exams of the Caixa Econômica Federal competition (cash contest) were applied on the day October 31st for the positions of new banking technician and new banking technician in the Information Technology area .

According to data sent by the agency to the journalism team of the Contests Directorate, the event registered abstention in 24.8%.

O result of the contest is expected to be released on the day December 10th. In the note, Caixa stressed that the calls will take place in accordance with the company’s strategic planning, in addition to the available budget.

It is worth noting that the preliminary evidence and feedback had already been released. Check out:

Organized by Cesgranrio, the notice had the offer of 1,100 vacancies immediate. All vacancies were destined for PCD candidates.

Summary

Situation : calls in progress

: calls in progress last contest : 2014

: 2014 bank : Cebraspe

: Cebraspe Positions : Banking Technician, Physician and Engineer

: Banking Technician, Physician and Engineer Salary : BRL 2,025.00 to BRL 8,041.00

: BRL 2,025.00 to BRL 8,041.00 Link to the last notice

But no money is more boring. Take the first step to resolve this issue. Take the first step towards passing the public contest of your dreams. The best material on the market is at an unbeatable price. Click here, your future vacations thank you.