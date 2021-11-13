Ferrari fears competition from AlphaTauri at São Paulo GP | formula 1

Ferrari was ahead of McLaren in this Friday’s classification of the São Paulo GP, which defines the starting positions for Saturday’s qualifying race. However, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, team drivers, fear the approach of AlphaTauri, RBR’s “sister” team in Formula 1 and which surpassed the pair with Pierre Gasly in the session that closed the first day at Interlagos Autodrome.

– Beating McLaren is the positive point of today, but I wish we had a better result. The Q3 just wasn’t cool. Our first laps were on worn tires, which was not good for my pace, and to make matters worse, I didn’t do such a good job on my last lap. AlphaTauri was very fast, but that’s how it is – commented Leclerc.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the São Paulo GP — Photo: Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The fight with McLaren extends from the beginning of the championship; both dispute the position of third force in the championship, and in the last stages it was Ferrari who got the better of the British rival.

However, AlphaTauri’s evolution is more recent: the team was among the first placed during all sessions of the last stage of Formula 1, the Mexican GP, ​​including Gasly to dispute the fourth place with Leclerc – with the French guaranteeing the place of “best of the rest”.

It has been routine to see Gasly and his teammate, rookie Yuki Tsunoda, advance to Q3 in the 2021 standings; in the definitions of the starting grid of qualifying races, AlphaTauri also surpassed Ferrari in Italy, in Monza. In this Saturday’s dispute, Gasly starts in fifth place ahead of Sainz, sixth, and Leclerc, seventh.

Pierre Gasly overcame Ferrari duo in the F1 São Paulo GP classification — Photo: Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Leclerc’s fellow Ferrari at Ferrari, Sainz confessed that the rival’s pace did not surprise him, but given the weight that Ferrari has in the category, he expects the situation to improve for the team:

– It’s no surprise. They have a very strong car and they were very fast all season. The difference is that it seems they have only now found the consistency they lacked in the beginning. We will try to beat them and keep improving because, like Ferrari, we don’t want to be defeated by an AlphaTauri, even if we defeat both McLarens.

The result in Mexico put Ferrari back in third place in the constructors’ championship with 268.5 points, 13.5 more than McLaren in fourth place.