Fiat Pulse reaches 9,000 bookings in three weeks and surpasses even the Strada

Launched on October 19, the Fiat Pulse has only three weeks on the market, but has already accumulated 9,000 bookings. The compact SUV had no estimates revealed by the brand, but the furor of the novelty combined with the attractive price for current standards (from BRL 79,990) allows us to predict that the model can repeat the success of the sisters Strada and torus.

Even if all the copies had been sold in a single month, Fiat’s first national SUV would be the market leader, since the Argo hatch, which was the best selling car of October (see full ranking) it shipped just over 8,000 units.

You will also like to

Even with the delay in launching an SUV in Brazil, Fiat, it seems, will bother the rival a lot Volkswagen Nivus. VW’s SUV coupe arrived causing a stir, after all, at the time of launch, it sold the entire first batch of 1,200 units in just 7 minutes. But nothing was more than a frisson of novelty. After all, today, it is no more than 3,300 units/month, on average, according to data from fenabrave. In this case, it is worth remembering that Volkswagen is, at the moment, one of the brands most affected by the shortage of semiconductors. Therefore, Nivus has been selling less.

But even with the crisis that haunts the industry in 2021, Fiat guarantees that the lack of microchips will not affect the deliveries of the SUV developed and made at the Polo Automotivo de Betim (MG). After all, “all customers were informed of the Pulse billing deadlines at the time of purchase”, informs the manufacturer’s statement. This time, according to Fiat, could reach 90 days, depending on the color and configuration chosen.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

First place at the close of November?

If the tide continues in Pulse’s favor, it is likely that it will already be the market leader this month. However, the utility vehicle of the Italian brand will not close the year in the first positions of the general ranking, after all, the accumulated sales bring a lot of copies that sold well.

Strada itself, for example, has already shipped over 91 thousand units since January. And, in the SUV category, no one will beat the Jeep Renegade, which has already registered 65,393 licenses throughout the year and holds 12% of the segment’s market share.