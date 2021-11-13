Fifteen servers are arrested while operating against irregularities at Detran-MG – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Edson Costa



Fifteen people were arrested during an operation by the Minas Gerais Civil Police Internal Affairs, in conjunction with the Public Ministry (MPMG), this Friday (12), to combat irregularities related to the Traffic Department of Minas Gerais (Detran- MG). Among the detained targets, nine are delegates, police investigators and administrative staff. The action took place in six cities in Minas Gerais.

According to the Civil Police, this is one of the largest operations ever carried out by the institution in the fight against corruption in activities carried out within Detran. In addition to the arrest warrants, 58 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the homes, businesses and workplaces of the investigated. The orders were issued from the representation of the Civil Police General Internal Affairs Unit.

According to PC, investigations began in March 2019 after the circulation of audios on social networks that would indicate fraud within Detran. This Friday, “Operation Dry Source” was launched by the Civil Police Internal Affairs, together with the MP and with the participation of the Special Action Group for the Repression of Organized Crime (Gaeco). The action took place in six cities in the state: Belo Horizonte, Vespasiano, Contagem, Santa Luzia, Igarapé and Guaxupé.

Those involved are investigated for the commission of crimes of active corruption, passive corruption, misrepresentation, criminal organization, money laundering or concealment of assets.

The current director general of Detran-MG, delegate Eurico da Cunha Neto, stated that the institution is providing full support so that the work of the Internal Affairs can be carried out. “This administration values ​​legality and morality. Anything that happens outside of this has to be investigated and combatted. And people who unfortunately do not follow this conduct must be punished. So the Internal Affairs has our unrestricted support”, he guaranteed.

According to the PC, investigations are now underway at the General Police Department, under secrecy, and therefore the irregularities found will not be detailed at this time.