Filho de Chorão talks about CBJr bullshit: ‘They earn 25%’

Alexandre Abrão, son of singer Chorão, spoke for the first time about the confusion involving the members of Charlie Brown Jr., his father’s band, who died in 2013.

“I haven’t said anything for 8 years. First time in eight years that I’m going to exhibit something personal,” said Abrão in a conversation with Domingo Espetacular, from Record.

He indicates that he does not know exactly the reason that led the group’s musicians to break up, which was exposed in text on social networks.

“I always said: you have 25%. What I’m going to get, you’re going to get too. Everything they asked me for, everything they wanted, they came and put it up as a barrier, I said ok”.

Chorão’s former companions rebutted the information, in contact with the station.

“We made all possible efforts to make this partnership work, you know, but it’s very difficult for you to work with a person like that, who actually always takes the lead in things, who always wants to centralize everything and ends up not doing it right and not respecting the combined and everything else”, indicates Marcão.

Castanho agrees and laments the end of the tour: “It’s sad, and it gives me a bit of anger, you know? Because the fans have nothing to do with it.”

