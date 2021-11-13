Final straight of ‘Genesis’: Joseph presents Asenath to the brothers: ‘My love’

In the last week of the soap opera “Genesis”, in addition to asking the brothers to move in with him, Joseph (Juliano Laham) will also call his own father, Jacob (Petronio Gontijo) to egypt. Next, the governor will introduce the woman, Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and the two children to the family, who will be thrilled with the reunion.

In the scene in question, Joseph will be sitting at the table in his own house, eating with his brothers, when Asenath appears in the room, calling him. She will be accompanied by the couple’s young children: Efraim (undisclosed actor) and Manasses (undisclosed actor).

“Come my love!“, calls José. Then he turns to the brothers, as the script asks for the PurePeople had access. “This one is my wife, Asenath, and my children, Manasseh and Ephraim“, it presents.

José highlights the presence of Benjamin to Asenate: ‘Youngest brother’

Soon after, José insists on highlighting Benjamin (Marcus Bessa), his younger brother, whom he insisted on seeing when he arrested Semião (Igor Cotrim). In the script distributed among the actors, Asenate gets on well with the young man: “Asenate smiles shyly at Benjamin and the others, uncertain of how she is being received, until Benjamin surprises her with a hug, breaking the ice“.

Last chapters of ‘Genesis’: Jacob is sick when he learns that Joseph is alive

Attached to Benjamin, Jacob even refused the governor of Egypt’s request regarding the boy’s journey. He had done this because the youngest of the brothers is the only one who shares a father and mother with José, a son the patriarch believes he has lost forever. After years of suffering, Jacob even got rid of Joseph’s tunic on the edge of a precipice.

Because of all of this, the old man feels sick when he receives the news, days later, that the governor of Egypt was, in reality, Joseph himself. Overcome by emotion, Jacob can hardly stand the impact, but fights and gathers strength to fulfill the lost son’s request. The patriarch gets up and travels to meet him, leading an emotional reunion. In the sequence, Jacob goes so far as to say that, after the reunion, he will finally be able to die in peace.