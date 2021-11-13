Find out how much Fernanda Montenegro and Gilberto Gil should receive at the Brazilian Academy of Letters – Zoeira

The actress Fernanda Montenegro and the singer Gilberto Gil must receive at least R$ 10 thousand monthly as immortals of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (GLA). The two were elected with expressive voting for seats 17 and 20, respectively. The information is from the Wool.

They are expected to take up their posts in March 2022, when they will receive their weekly “salary” and “payments” — if they are part of the institution’s commitments.

Academy members meet twice a week. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, academy meetings were suspended but returned online in 2021.

Each member of ABL receives, as “salary”, R$ 3 thousand per month and “cache” for weekly attendance. Those who attend the tea which happens on Tuesdays earn R$800. meetings on Thursday guarantees another R$1,000.

In this way, whoever is present at all the meetings — in a month with four Tuesdays and Thursdays — has to receive BRL 10.2 thousand, according to the Wool.

Immortals also participate in debates and speeches on varied topics related to arts and letters. To The globe, Fernanda Montenegro said that one of the plans as a member of the ABL is reactivate the entity’s theater.

“There is a very closed stage there, very sheltered for the Academy’s needs. I think it’s perfect. I have many in my head. possibilities of putting life on that stage, not at the service of the Academy, but of a possible audience. Maybe I found my space there, not as a writer, but as an actress”, she commented.

The elections for the actress and singer Gilberto Gil were the first to be held after the institution’s face-to-face activities resumed. Another three immortals will be selected until the end of the year.