Find out how to consult if you are a beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil

Caixa Econômica Federal begins to pay the Auxílio Brasil on November 17th. The federal government’s program, which seeks to restore the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), targets families in poverty and extreme poverty.

The funding for the new social program is managed by the Ministry of Citizenship. Caixa is responsible for making the payment. Bolsa Família beneficiaries will automatically migrate to Auxílio Brasil, without the need for registration.

There will be a payment order with different channels available for the beneficiary to consult their turn.

An app called Auxílio Brasil will be launched, which will replace the Bolsa Família app. Inside it, the beneficiary will be able to consult the balance and the payment date. There will also be a telephone channel: the Caixa ao Cidadão Service, on number 111.

The channels for withdrawing the benefit and consulting information follow the same. ATMs, lottery units, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches can be used.

Start

Payment starts on November 17th. People who have a Social Identification Number (NIS) with ending 1.

Payment dates will follow a calendar. Look:

The complete payment schedule is available on the Caixa website. Open here.

Replacement

After 18 years, Bolsa Família came to an end. The program was revoked by Provisional Measure No. 1,061, published on August 10 of this year. The MP, the same that created Auxílio Brasil, determined that, 90 days later, the 2004 law that established the creation of the benefit in the Lula government (PT) would be annulled.

The average value of the program will be readjusted by 17.84% in November, with the ministry’s own budget. The figure is slightly lower than estimated by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. He had previously said that the general correction would be 20% on benefits.

This November, the value should not reach the R$ 400 promised by the government. The estimate is that the payment will reach this level in December.