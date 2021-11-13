Find out which countries qualify for the 2022 World Cup

With the victory over Colombia by 1-0, on Thursday night (11), Brazil became the 1st team in the Americas to guarantee a spot in the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

The team led by Tite reached 34 points in the South American Qualifiers and can no longer fail to be among the top four, which directly guarantee a place for the World Cup.

Brazil thus remains the only team to have played in all 20 editions of the World Cup since 1930.

🇧🇷 Brazil booking their ticket to Qatar 2022 headlined matchday 13 in @CONMEBOL‘s latest #WorldCup qualifiers 🌎 🇪🇨 Ecuador 1-0 Venezuela 🇻🇪

🇵🇾 Paraguay 0-1 Chile 🇨🇱

🇧🇷 Brazil 1-0 Colombia 🇨🇴

🇵🇪 Peru 3-0 Bolivia 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/ajmKy6JgsU — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2021

According to data from FIFA, responsible for organizing in Qatar, 210 teams competed for 31 spots in the competition – Qatar, the host country, is automatically classified.

Besides Brazil, only two other countries have already guaranteed a place in the tournament through the qualifiers: Germany and Denmark.

The Bavarians were the first to stamp their passport to the Arab country, on October 11, when they defeated Northern Macedonia 4-0 and secured the first position in group J of the European Qualifiers two rounds in advance.

✈️ Germany book a trip to Qatar while there’s a fascinating fight for a ticket to the European playoffs 🎫 pic.twitter.com/QSaI8YXzdu — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2021

The result also confirmed a historic mark for the country: in the 14 times they played in the World Cup qualifiers, Germany has always qualified for the tournament.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s men also have other expressive numbers in the qualifiers, such as having suffered just one defeat in the last 40 matches – precisely against Northern Macedonia, 2-1, in March 2021.

Also in October, on the 12th, it was Denmark’s turn to qualify for the Worlds.

The Nordics won all 8 games played in group F of the qualifiers with an impressive 27 goals scored and none conceded – best campaign so far in the competition.

The result confirms the good phase of the team, which reached the semifinals of the Euro 2020 – in a historic campaign – and which at the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, played in the round of 16 – losing to Croatia, who would reach the final .

🇩🇰 1-0 🇦🇹

🇫🇴 0-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

🇮🇱 2-1 🇲🇩 😎 Denmark through in style as Scotland leave it late to strengthen their grip on second 🥈#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1vWIc7H9pQ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 12, 2021