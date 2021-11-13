Find out who is the server that recruited a missing 13-year-old girl in the DF

posted on 11/12/2021 5:00 pm



Girl was in contact with a 35-year-old man – (credit: Material given to the Post)

The accused of enticing a 13-year-old girl who lives in Samambaia is a municipal public servant at the Health Department of the municipality of Massapê, Ceará. Jocelio Vieira da Luz, 35, is being investigated by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) and by the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PCCE). He can answer for subtraction of incapable and rape of vulnerable, depending on the progress of investigations. The minor left home, on QS 110, last Friday (11/5) and was found this Thursday (11/11) in the company of the suspect.

O mail found that Jocelio has been working as a typist in the secretariat of the municipality of Ceará since February this year, after being approved in a simplified public selection selection process. Single, the accused impersonated a 15-year-old teenager to attract the girl. The two chatted through a social network and soon exchanged numbers and started talking through WhatsApp.

For the teenager, Jocelio said that he lived in Maranhão and that he was the grandson of a colonel. On social networks, he called himself Maurício Gomes Chagas and used other photos to deceive the girl. In DF, the two even met in person. The teenager’s mother said that her daughter wanted to meet her friend over the internet and her mother allowed it, as long as she accompanied the meeting. The mother, however, did not notice that the person was passing as an adult man, because, according to her, he is short, thin, wearing a cap, mask and glasses.

The suspect even exchanged messages with the teenager’s own mother through an application. At the time, the child’s cell phone had broken and the server deposited money for the device to be fixed, claiming that it had acquired the value with the father.

Shipment and mystery

The teenager left the house around 6:20 am telling her mother that she was going on a school trip, but she did not attend school. O mail revealed, in an article published on Thursday, that the girl went towards the subway station and boarded alone at Brasília Airport. The investigation continues in order to find out how the teenager managed to take a flight to Fortaleza without the proper permission of her parents.

When the young woman disappeared, the man even sent a message to Taina’s mother again asking about her disappearance. “He is a manipulator. He said he was from Maranhão and was found in Ceará. We know Taina here at home, she never had a double personality. He never behaved one way in front of us and another way in another place”, said one of the girl’s uncles.

In an official note, the Public Security Secretariat of Ceará (SSP-CE) informed that the location of the young woman’s whereabouts took place after a joint action by the Regional Police Stations of Sobral and Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca), in addition to exchange of information with the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF).

The two were found in Massapê (CE), and according to the police report, the teenager and the man showed surprise at the location of their whereabouts. They were taken to the Sobral police station. The young woman underwent expert examinations and was sent to Fortaleza, to be heard at the Dceca headquarters and brought back to the DF. The man was arrested, but was released. The investigations, however, continue.