First preview of new series released on Disney+

Jennifer Walters is coming with everything!

Next year, we will have the release of Hulk Woman, another production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which, this time, will introduce us Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases involving super beings who turns into the crushing heroine after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

Now, during the Disney+ Day 2021, the first teaser of the series that shows us Tatiana Maslany officially as Jennifer Walters/Woman-Hulk. O teaser is available exclusively at the Disney+, but in it we can see some images of Jennifer beside Bruce Banner, doing some special tests. In addition, we also have brief glimpses of the Woman-Hulk, although her face is not shown.

Check out some teaser prints below:

In the series, we will have Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, playing Jennifer Walter and her powerful, green counterpart. In addition, the series must feature one of the heroine’s most classic villains, titania – which will be played by Jameela Jamil, in The Good Place. Apparently, the two will have a great rivalry throughout the plot, which will be explored little by little.

Other cameos from the series include Mark Ruffalo – who returns to the role of Hulk/Bruce Banner to welcome her cousin to the MCU – and Tim Roth – who will play the Abominable, last seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. The series, according to Kevin Feige, should have around ten episodes and will have a more comic content, something that goes very well with the stories of the heroine in the comics.

Hulk Woman arrives at Disney+ coming soon. You can see the teaser on the platform of streaming!

