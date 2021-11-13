Fitness coach is gunned down during online class with 200 students | World

reproduction Lawrence Masinge

More than 200 students watched the murder of Lawrence Masinge, a South African physical trainer who was killed yesterday (11), while teaching a live-streamed class.

Images captured from the broadcast show a man in beige pants entering the room Masinge was in, at his Saulsville home in South Africa. After killing the professor, suspects continued to rob the place.

According to the Daily Mail, the police spokesman said the motive for the murder was still unknown.

Screen prints show students frightened by the situation. In interviews with local newspapers, they claimed they had tried to find Masinge’s address to call for help, but he was already lifeless. According to one of the witnesses, the rescue arrived forty minutes later.

According to the students’ accounts, the suspect would have shot Lawrence twice.

“Immediately when this person walked in, I realized something wasn’t right and I saw him fire two shots and I couldn’t sleep all night,” Mpho Magwaza, who was in the class, told EWN.

Check the moment when the man invades the class: