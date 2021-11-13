Fitness teacher killed during live class for 200 students

Physical trainer Lawrence Masinge was gunned down at his home in Pretoria, South Africa, during a scheduled fitness class at the Zoom, in front of 200 students. He was teaching exercises to the participants who were following the live when his home was invaded by an armed man.

The personal trainer was known in his country. It broadcast free live training sessions to hundreds of South Africans hoping to get in shape.

Masinge’s death was eventually recorded and streamed live when an armed thief broke into his home and shot him in the head in the middle of a fitness session, leaving participants horrified.

Live video footage shows the moment when the intruder points a gun to Lawrence’s head and fires. Students who were watching the live then start screaming and crying in despair.

According to witnesses, the killer was not alone at the time of the break-in. The suspects’ license plates were noted and passed to the police. Pretoria police spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the motive for the murder was not yet clear.

One client said she entered the Zoom session around 6:30 pm and heard the first shot 40 minutes later. She heard a loud bang during the live and even stopped the exercise she was doing. “That’s when my husband ran to the screen and said, ‘This guy is getting shot.’ Participants in the Zoom live class tracked down Lawrence’s address and called emergency services.

Heard by EyeWitness, Rachel Tolo, friend and also accountant of Masinge, said she would never have imagined that the live class given by the coach on Tuesday (9) would have been the last of her life. She described her friend as a passionate, disciplined, patient and courageous man.

“We just want justice. He died brutally. It was in cold blood. We want justice for Lawrence. He didn’t deserve to die like this,” Rachel declared.

Masinge’s friends and students paid tribute on social media. Like the singer Michelle Grace, who had been coached for about five years by the teacher.

“We will miss you Lawrence, you were truly one of the greatest fitness trainers in South Africa. You have made a phenomenal impact not only on my health but also on my life. I will never forget all your encouragement and kindness. My condolences to the family of Lawrence,” she said.