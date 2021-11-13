Flamengo goes to court against the ‘Uruburguer’ hamburger, which takes the club’s theme

The carioca cafeteria ‘Uruburguer’ was notified by the Flamengo last Monday for misuse of the club’s brand. The team said it was harmed by the use of the names ‘vulture’, ‘Mengão’, among others, without proper authorization. According to journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, Rubro-negro also demands compensation from the owners of the hamburger shop.

– Our store was closed and we still have to pay compensation. Like? If we’re not even able to work? – wrote Allex Martins, owner of ‘Uruburguer’ on the store’s social networks.

The snack bar in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, went viral during Brasileirão with snacks inspired by Flamengo. At ‘Uruburguer’, which has been closed since Monday, you can buy ‘3 to 0 at Liverpool’, ‘X-JJ Mister’ or ‘X-Sem Chilique Mais Um Gol by Bruno Henrique’ sandwiches.

Before the store closed, ‘Uruburguer’ received 70 orders per week and had plans to expand the business to Niterói.

– We thought about how to differentiate among thousands of stores. We lose Vasco, Tricolor and Botafogo fans, but we get Flamengo’s momentum, we sail on this wave. We survive on this and we have plans to expand to Niterói and other places in the vicinity – Allex Martins told UOL in October.