Flamengo may repeat a sequence that hasn’t occurred for a month amidst Renato’s promise

oscillating, the Flamengo don’t give up on the Brazilian, but it has already made public that the priority of preparation is the Libertadores final, on the 27th. But reaching the decision packed and with the players in shape are urgent missions, and the next game, against São Paulo, this Sunday, for the 32nd round, is important in this process and could give Rubro-Negro’s second consecutive victory in the competition, what hasn’t happened for a month.

If Flamengo wins in the reunion with Rogério Ceni, they will accumulate two consecutive victories in Brasileirão. The last time this happened was in the sequence against Fortaleza (0-3) and Juventude (3-1), on October 9 and 13, respectively. There were seven rounds later.

Renato Gaúcho has been promising a team “ready in every way” and with a high level of performance for the Libertadores final. And that goes through spared players amid the marathon matches to continental decision, with the approval of President Rodolfo Landim.

– We are competent, intelligent people, and we have meetings practically every day, and we are always looking for the best for the club. We know exactly what we’re doing. So, fan, don’t worry because you will see a team on the 27th, that Flamengo that you are used to watching, you can be sure that Flamengo will be ready in every way – commented Portaluppi, recently.

Flamengo is 11 points behind Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

The task of keeping the team focused and mending a positive streak at the Brazilian Nationals is arduous, but Renato will have his life easier against São Paulo, as he will have the backs of Rodrigo Caio, Arão (spared in the last round) and Everton Ribeiro (who was suspended). And Filipe Luís can also return.

The definition of those related and the starting lineup will leave this Saturday, the day of departure for the capital of São Paulo. The likely lineup is as follows: Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Filipe Luís); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

Flamengo will visit São Paulo, at Morumbi, at 4 pm this Sunday, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Right now, Rubro-Negro, in third place, is with 57 points – 11 less than Atlético-MG, leader and still with a game more in the table.