Flamengo squad: Renato has rested return to duel with São Paulo de Ceni | Flamengo

A much thicker Flamengo for the reunion with Rogério Ceni. After scaling almost an entire reserve team in the 3-0 victory over Bahia, at Maracanã, Renato Gaúcho will have Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão and Everton Ribeiro at his disposal against São Paulo, on Sunday, at Morumbi. Filipe Luís is in doubt, while Diego Alves, Arrascaeta and Pedro are out.

1 of 2 Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training last Saturday, at Ninho — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo’s training last Saturday, at Ninho — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

The left-back has already been reintegrated into the group, recovered from a calf injury, and Renato will assess whether it’s worth scaling him or saving for the match with Corinthians, which should mark Arrascaeta’s return. Diego Alves continues to work on strengthening the gym, while Isla is with the Chilean team.

Flamengo performed again this Friday, at Ninho do Urubu, and the holders did regenerative work. Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arão, Bruno Henrique and Michael, initially spared against Bahia, and Everton Ribeiro, suspended, worked normally and are available.

With that, the tendency is for Flamengo to enter the field at Morumbi, on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), with Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Filipe Luís); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

The red-black team has 57 points in 31 games, in third place with one game less than the leader Atlético (68) and vice Palmeiras (58).