Flavia Pavanelli does the same procedure

Flavia Pavanelli is more a supporter of the “gluteal round”. The aesthetic procedure has become a darling among the famous and aims to alleviate cellulite and shape the buttocks.

The new technique, which was developed by the JK Aesthetic Advanced clinic, in São Paulo, enables rejuvenation, in addition to making the buttocks rounder, more upright, and also improving the volume of the contour.

“We use active associations that increase collagen production in the treated region, improving sagging and cellulite. To increase the volume, we use biostimulators and a specific hyaluronic acid filler for the region”, revealed Isabela Viegas, a partner at the clinic.

Recently, Bruna Marquezine it also underwent aesthetic intervention. Claudia Raia and Gretchen are other stars who decided to give their body and self-esteem a boost with the “round gluteus” which, in free translation, would be “round glute”.

Flay, grazi Mazzafera and digital influencers Virgínia Fonseca and Bárbara Labres are other supporters of the procedure.

