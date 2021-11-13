Floods leave family stranded in the desert in Australia; see photos | World

Torrential rains this week in Australia’s interior have left a family isolated in the desert, and authorities have warned that rescue could take days. The family, consisting of two adults and two children, was traveling through the remote desert of Simpson, in the central region of the country, when their motorhome got stuck this Friday (12).

Responding to emergency signaling, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) had to launch a satellite phone from the air in order to communicate with the family due to flooding and the isolation of the 150 kilometers northwest of the small town of Oodnadatta.

“AMSA made contact with people inside the motorhome around 2:30 pm local time [de sexta-feira] and confirmed that there were no injuries and that they had the necessary supplies,” said a spokesman in a statement.

Police explained to the Australian channel ABC that, despite the weather conditions being improving, the flooding of the rivers would indicate that the family could be stranded there until at least Monday (15).

“As the climate improves, we will assess how and when we are going to rescue the family and the vehicle,” police said.

The desert city of Alice Springs earlier this week recorded the most rainfall in a single day since 2001, turning the Todd River, which is intermittent and remains dry most of the time, into a torrent.

Rainfall has also caused flooding and warnings in large areas of the south and east of the country. In recent years, Australia has experienced periods of drought, forest fires and increasingly extreme floods brought about by climate change.

2 of 3 Motorhome mired in Simpson Desert, Central Australia, November 12, 2021 — Photo: Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) via Reuteres Motorhome mired in Simpson Desert, Central Australia, November 12, 2021 — Photo: Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) via Reuteres

