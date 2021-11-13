Flu announces new protocol for accessing Maracanã for game against Palmeiras

This Friday, a new decree was published by the City of Rio de Janeiro with yet another advance in the relaxation of restrictive measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Faced with this new scenario, Fluminense will follow these new guidelines in the next game.

Sunday, at 6:15 pm, the Tricolor hosts Palmeiras, at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, with a new protocol for accessing the stadium. From now on, Covid antigen or RT-PCR testing will no longer be required. According to the new decree, only those who are up to date with the vaccination schedule will have access to the stadium.

Check out:

Learn more information released by the club:

“With the decree, inThe 14-day interval to be followed after the last dose of the vaccine is no longer mandatory. Therefore, fans who get the vaccine on Saturday (13/11) will normally have access to the stadium.

One of the mandatory premises for accessing the stadium is the presentation of proof of the vaccination cycle following the table above. Proof of vaccination issued through the Connect Sus application must be sent through the website https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinaflu. Anyone who has previously sent the receipt will not need to perform the procedure again, unless there has been an update in the vaccination cycle.

If your vaccination cycle is not yet updated in Conecta Sus, the supporter should send an email to [email protected] with a photo of the proof of vaccination in date.

Also according to the decree, the use of a mask in closed spaces remains mandatory. The protocol is valid for all fans, both Fluminense and the visiting team“.