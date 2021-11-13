Fluminense presents its new third shirt and makes its debut for Sunday against Palmeiras | Rio de Janeiro

This Friday, Fluminense launched its new third uniform, which will debut in this Sunday’s game, against Palmeiras, at 18:15 (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The piece, produced by Umbro, refers to the colors of the club’s first shirt and is predominantly gray, with a number and details in maroon, in addition to internal elements in homage to the tricolor fans.
Fluminense’s new shirt 3 is in shades of gray — Photo: Disclosure
The print is made up of geometric figures in different shades of grey, which give it a camouflage look. The development is based on the premise that each diamond symbolizes a fan. The shield is monochromatic, in maroon, and the collar is in a “V” shape. There will be two options of shorts, one gray and the other maroon. The shirt goes on sale this Saturday at Fluminense’s official stores and on Umbro’s website, and from Monday at other establishments. The price was not disclosed.
Details of the collar and shield, in garnet, and the tribute of the fans inside — Photo: Disclosure
The new uniform was approved by the Deliberative Council of Fluminense on October 18, but not unanimously. Of the members present, 34 voted in favor and eight against. The pieces were exposed before the vote for whoever was going to participate in the meeting. This is the second shirt 3 produced by Umbro for the Tricolor. The first, from September 2020, was green with orange accents and was quite successful among fans.
Male and female models produced by Umbro — Photo: Disclosure
