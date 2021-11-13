For the 1st time, retail investor invests more in securities such as stocks and government bonds than in savings accounts, says Anbima

SAO PAULO – In September, Brazilian retail investors’ investments in bonds and securities – such as shares, government bonds and bank papers (CDBs, for example) – exceeded the volume they keep in their savings accounts. It is the first time that this has happened since Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities) began monitoring savings, in 2014.

In September, the amount invested by the retailer in bonds and securities amounted to just over R$1 trillion, which represents a growth of 14% since December 2020. In savings, the same public held R$984 billion, with an oscillation 0.1% compared to the amount registered at the end of last year.

Anbima’s survey considers investments in stocks, government bonds, CDBs, RDBs, real estate credit (LCI) and agribusiness (LCA), real estate receivables (CRI) and agribusiness (CRA) certificates, debentures, transaction certificates structures (COEs), among others. In accounting for investments in savings accounts, only accounts with a balance greater than R$100 are considered.

“In number of accounts, savings accounts still predominate, but the financial volume of bonds and securities surpassed the passbook, which traditionally concentrated most of the resources, which reflects the investors’ search for greater diversification”, analyzes José Ramos Rocha Neto , president of the Anbima Distribution Forum.

The total investment portfolio of the retail public – including investments in funds, in addition to savings, bonds and securities – reached R$ 2.7 trillion in September, a growth of 6% compared to December 2020.

Retail + Private

Also including the segment in the account private, made up of people with at least BRL 3 million in investments, the total volume of investments by individuals in Brazil amounted to BRL 4.5 trillion in September, an increase of 7.9% compared to December 2020.

In the analysis by asset classes held by investors from all segments, variable income stood out, increasing its share in the portfolio from 19.8% in December 2020 to 21.2% in September 2021, according to Anbima. Fixed income recovered its share, going from 35.2% to 35.6%. The proportion of savings decreased from 23.7% to 22.2%, on the same basis of comparison.

“With the increase in the Selic rate registered in recent months, the trend is that the share invested in fixed income will continue to grow”, says Rocha Neto.

In the distribution of financial volume by region, there was growth in the period across the country. The Midwest was the region with the highest percentage increase in equity compared to December 2020 – an increase of 9.5%, totaling R$221.9 billion. Then comes the South region, which increased 6.9%, reaching R$ 760.7 billion.

The other growths were in the Northeast, Southeast and North. While the first two regions had a positive variation of 6.7%, reaching the mark of BRL 371.4 billion and BRL 3 trillion, respectively, the third had a 3.9% increase in volume, which reached BRL 71 .2 billion.

