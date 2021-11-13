Forgot again? Specialist teaches trick to turbo memory

With so many activities in our daily lives, it is common to forget where a certain object was kept, and even to miss the time to take a medication.

However, when memory loss is frequent, it can indicate a malfunction of the brain, which is not always associated with momentary stress. To avoid problems like this, it’s important to do exercises that stimulate the brain neuroplasticity.

The exercises make the neurons create new networks of communication with each other. If you have problems with focus or forgetfulness, you can benefit from techniques that help your brain function better.

Specialized in neuroplasticity and artificial intelligence, neuroscientist Fabiano de Abreu Rodrigues, says that there are techniques that prevent and reverse memory loss.

“In case of neurodegenerative disease, it is important to understand that there is no cure, only ways to delay the problem. Now, memory damage from stress, depression and ADHD can be recovered”, says the expert.

Techniques to improve memory

The neuroscientist recommends that people with memory-related difficulties try to read more, exercise and take care of their diet. In addition, it is important to have a good night’s sleep, completing at eight hours a day, and to avoid falling asleep only at dawn.

“I also suggest the practice of repetition, like rewriting what you’ve read and reading it aloud. With this habit, you better store what you’ve learned. This for me is the best technique”, he says Fabiano de Abreu, member of the European Federation of Neurosciences and the Brazilian and Portuguese Society of Neurosciences.

causes most common of memory loss

In addition to lack of mental exercise, there are other causes that can be related to memory loss. Are they:

Stress and anxiety;

Lack of attention;

Depression;

Hypothyroidism;

Lack of vitamin B12;

Use of medication for anxiety;

Use of drugs;

Sleep less than 6 hours;

Alzheimer’s dementia.

Seek professional help

It is important to consult a doctor when memory loss is affecting your well-being, impairing your professional performance or your social interactions with other people. In this case, the indicated health professional is not only the doctor, but also a psychologist or psychoanalyst.